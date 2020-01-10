  • 15:30 Jan 10, 2020

Advertisement

Kodak new HD LED TV to be launched in India next month

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 10, 2020 3:03 pm

Latest News

The announcement was made at Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada, United States

Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. (SPPL), Kodak’s brand licensee in India has announced that it will launch Kodak HD LED TV in India next month. The company has announced the launch of Kodak HD LED TVs Official Android TVs at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020.  The conference is currently taking place in Las Vegas, US.

After announcing the launch at CES 2020, Kodak HD LED TV will be doing mass production of its Android TV and will be launching it officially in India in the month of February 2020.  The TV will be coupled with array of features such as Android 9 Pie. No other information about the upcoming TV has been shared bey the company in the press release.

In the year 2019, SPPL has launched Kodak XPRO TV series with KODAK 32FHDXPRO, KODAK 40 FHDXPRO, KODAK 43FHDXPRO and KODAK 50FHDXPRO TVs. The Kodak 43 4KXPRO, Kodak 50 4KXPRO and Kodak 55 4KXPRO come in 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch screen sizes. All  LED TVs feature IPS panels, 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, a 500000:1 contrast ratio, 500 nits brightness and HDR 10 support.

The Kodak XPRO TVs is powered by a quad-core A53 CPU with a Mali-450MP multi-core GPU, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of flash storage. The new Kodak TV will feature a 24-watt audio unit with Digital surround sound, Total volume, Dynamic surround and feather sound support.  

The TVs support content in 48 languages and will be enabled with Voice search and over 5,000 apps and games. They run on Android 7.1 operating system with a few pre-installed apps including Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Voot and Zee5. YouTube app on the new TVs will equip 4K content playback.

Kodak launches three new XPRO-series LED TVs with 4K resolution, starts at Rs 22,499

Kodak launches two new XPRO TV models in 43-inch, 50-inch sizes

Kodak introduces new XPRO series of Smart TV in India, price starts at Rs 10,999

Kodak 43-inch UHDX 4K Smart TV launched in India for Rs 23,999

Kodak 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV launched in India at Rs 34,999

Our TVs are brighter than Xiaomi’s TV: Kodak

Latest News from Kodak

Tags: Kodak HD LED TV Kodak LED TV Kodak TV

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Xiaomi introduces a transparent Bluetooth speaker

Realme TV to launch this year, confirms Realme CMO

CES 2020: Samsung introduces 2020 OLED 8K TV with Infinity screen

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?
Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019
TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus

TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies