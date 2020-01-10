Kodak new HD LED TV to be launched in India next month

The announcement was made at Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada, United States

Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. (SPPL), Kodak’s brand licensee in India has announced that it will launch Kodak HD LED TV in India next month. The company has announced the launch of Kodak HD LED TVs Official Android TVs at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020. The conference is currently taking place in Las Vegas, US.



After announcing the launch at CES 2020, Kodak HD LED TV will be doing mass production of its Android TV and will be launching it officially in India in the month of February 2020. The TV will be coupled with array of features such as Android 9 Pie. No other information about the upcoming TV has been shared bey the company in the press release.



In the year 2019, SPPL has launched Kodak XPRO TV series with KODAK 32FHDXPRO, KODAK 40 FHDXPRO, KODAK 43FHDXPRO and KODAK 50FHDXPRO TVs. The Kodak 43 4KXPRO, Kodak 50 4KXPRO and Kodak 55 4KXPRO come in 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch screen sizes. All LED TVs feature IPS panels, 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, a 500000:1 contrast ratio, 500 nits brightness and HDR 10 support.



The Kodak XPRO TVs is powered by a quad-core A53 CPU with a Mali-450MP multi-core GPU, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of flash storage. The new Kodak TV will feature a 24-watt audio unit with Digital surround sound, Total volume, Dynamic surround and feather sound support.



The TVs support content in 48 languages and will be enabled with Voice search and over 5,000 apps and games. They run on Android 7.1 operating system with a few pre-installed apps including Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Voot and Zee5. YouTube app on the new TVs will equip 4K content playback.



