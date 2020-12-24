Kodak HD LED TVs announce great deals on its bezel-less CA and 7XPRO series

Kodak is offering deals on the recently launched bezel-less Kodak CA and 7XPRO series.

Kodak HD LED TVs has partnered with Flipkart for The Electronics Sale, announced great deals on the recently launched the bezel less Kodak CA and 7XPRO series, starting at Rs 7,999 only. The sale is between 26th and 30th December, 2020.

CA series are bezel-less TVs offerings by Kodak TVs which are equipped with an impressive array of features such as Dolby Vision, 4k HDR10, Android 10 interface, Dolby Digital plus with DTS TruSurround, multiple connectivity options with USB 3.0, HDMI ARC/CEC and Bluetooth v.5.0 (latest version) with user-friendly remote. The televisions are equipped with Google Assistant for smooth navigation.

7XPRO series was launched in August as Google’s official Android partner and runs on Android 9 Pie, powered by quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPUs and Mali-450MP3 GPUs. The 32HDX7XPRO, 40FHDX7XPRO, and 43FHDX7XPRO come with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage while the 4K models come with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

In the sale, the 24HDX100S TV model will be avialble for Rs 7,999, 32HDX900s TV for Rs 11,399, 32HDX7XPRO TV for Rs 12,999, 40FHDX7XPRO TV for Rs 16,999, 43FHDX7XPRO TV for Rs 21,499, 43UHDX7XPRO TV for Rs 22,499, 43CA2022 TV for Rs 24,499, 50CA7077 TV for Rs 30,499, 55UHDX7XPRO TV for Rs 34,499, 55CA0909 TV for Rs 35,499 and 65CA0101 TV for Rs 49,499.

Talking about the sale, Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and CEO of Super Plastronics, a Kodak brand licensee shares, “This is a prelude to Christmas and New Year festive season, and we aim to end 2020 on a high note. These deals offer our customers best-in-class TV viewing experience at affordable rates. .”