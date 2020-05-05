Kodak HD LED TV sale resumes through Amazon and Flipkart in orange and green zones

Kodak Dolby vision Android certified 4K Tvs including the recently launched Kodak CA series will now be available for sale.

Kodak has today announced that it is resuming sales Kodak HD LED TV through Amazon and Flipkart in orange and green zones across the country.



Kodak Dolby vision Android certified 4K Tvs including the recently launched Kodak CA series will now be available for sale. This is the first time the company has announced resuming sales since the lockdown imposed by the Government in March 2020.



The step comes considering relaxations made during Lockdown 3.0. During the first two phases, sale and manufacturing of non-essential items including television was halted entirely.



Kodak TVs will be selling its latest Kodak CA series starting at Rs 23,999. Available in 43 inch, 50 inch, 55 inch and 65 inch variants, these bezel-less TVs are equipped with array of features such as Dolby Vision, 4k HDR10, Android 9.0 interface, Dolby Digital plus with DTS TruSurround, multiple connectivity options with USB 3.0, HDMI ARC/CEC and Bluetooth v.5.0 (latest version) with user friendly remote.



The remote has dedicated hotkeys for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Google Play Store that will bring unlimited entertainment at your fingertips. It is also equipped with Google Assistant for smooth navigation.



The company notes that while 80% of the demand comes from cities in red zones, Kodak sees this as an opportunity to start supply in select areas. In the meantime, Kodak TV has prepared its factory to resume work once the Government approves.



Commenting about the same, Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO- Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd., exclusive brand licensee of Kodak TV in India shared “Television is no longer a non-essential commodity in the traditional sense. Resuming TV sales, in orange and green zones, is a start of the journey to overcome the economic slump and we assure all our customers that our products follow stringent safety protocols and are hygienic.”



Avneet further adds “We have enough stock to cater demand for upto a month. We look forward to guidelines for sales in red zone as soon as the Government deems it fit. In the meantime, we have installed human sanitization machines and stringent social distancing norms for employees, to deliver safe and hygienic products to the consumers.”