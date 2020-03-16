  • 23:50 Mar 16, 2020

Kodak CA series of Android-certified Smart TVs launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 16, 2020 12:53 pm

The new series is available in four variants including 43 inches, 50 inches, 55 inches and 65 inches.
Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL) has announced the launch of a new Kodak CA Series in India. The latest series will be available for purchase from Flipkart and it comes with a starting price of Rs 23,999. 

 

The new series is available in four variants including 43 inches, 50 inches, 55 inches and 65 inches. The latest Smart TVs from Kodak comes with Dolby Vision technology along with with 4K HDR 10 support, which the brand claims will enhance the viewing experience. The Smart TVs comes with official Android TV, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. The Smart TVs are equipped with Google Assistant as well. 

 

The remote has dedicated hotkeys for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Google Play Store. For audio, the Smart TVs come with DTS TruSurround sound technology along with Dolby Digital Plus for the enhanced audio experience. It comes with multiple connectivity options with USB 3.0, HDMI ARC/CEC and Bluetooth v.5.0. 

 

Taking about the partnership with Google, Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and CEO, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd, a Kodak brand licensee said, “It gives us immense pleasure to announce the launch of our official android televisions in partnership with Google. Our aim is to reach every household in the country, and we are committed to achieve the goal with our strong channel network and competitive pricing. In the past 4 years, Kodak HD LED TVs have witnessed phenomenal growth. This year, we are targeting to achieve 8% share in the Indian television market”

 

“As a homegrown e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart has a deep understanding of its consumers who are looking for the best-in class technology and smart product solutions. We are pleased to bring Kodak's first ever range of Android TVs in India to millions of Flipkart consumers. With our industry-first affordability payment constructs such as Debit Card EMI, Buy Now Pay Later etc., we will help take the Kodak brand to the deepest corners of the country,” said Hari Kumar, Senior Director – Large Appliances, Flipkart.

 

