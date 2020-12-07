Advertisement

Kingston launches its Data Center Series of SSDs in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 07, 2020 5:30 pm

The Kingston new Data Center SSDs are augmented for both read and mixed-use workloads.
Kingston Technology announced the launch of five new Data Center SSDs in India - Kingston Data Center 450R (DC450R), Kingston Data Center 500R (DC500R), Kingston Data Center 500M (DC500M), Kingston Data Center 1000M NVMe PCIe SSD (DC1000M) and Kingston Data Center 1000B M.2 NVMe boot drive (DC1000B).

 

The new Data Center SSDs are augmented for both read and mixed-use workloads. The streamlined server SSDs deliver on performance while providing exceptional I/O and latency predictability, which are the requirements amongst Data Center Class SSDs.

DC450R and DC500R are available in 480GB, 960GB, 1.92TB, 3.84TB and 7.68TB capacities. DC500M are available in 480GB, 960GB, 1.92TB and 3.84TB capacities. DC1000M is available in 960GB, 1.92TB, 3.84TB and 7.68TB capacities while DC1000B is available in 240GB and 480GB capacities. All the new Data Center SSDs are backed by a limited five-year warranty, free technical support and legendary Kingston reliability.

 

Kingston DC450R- It is targeted at workloads that require 24/7 uptime and reliability, such as Content Delivery Networks (CDN), edge computing applications and a wide array of software-defined storage architectures. DC450R presents a specifically focused feature set that enables data centers to select the most cost effective SSD for their workloads. DC450R gives data center managers the ability to select an SSD tailored for workloads without overspending on more expensive write intensive SSDs. The DC450R delivers I/O speeds and predictable low latency to ensure consistent high-levels of performance – both in the working application and downstream at the user interface.

 

Kingston DC500R- It is ideal for read-intensive applications such as boot up, web servers, virtual desktop infrastructure, operational databases and real-time analytics. Cloud service providers and software-defined storage architects can leverage the drive’s consistent I/O and latency performance to deliver the QoS needed in demanding read-centric environments. At .5 DWPD (drive writes per day), DC500R allows IT administrators to maximize their investment in storage hardware with a drive that delivers on performance, endurance and reliability.

 

Kingston DC500M -It is designed for mixed-use workloads in applications that have a more even balance of read and write I/O demands on the SSD. It is ideal for Cloud service providers and software-defined storage architects who need a flexible infrastructure to effectively adapt and manage transactional workloads. These workloads include AI, big data analytics, Cloud computing, database applications, data warehousing, machine learning and operational databases. With an endurance rating of 1.3 DWPD, DC500M is ideal for the high-volume rack-mount server market for internal drive bay upgrades, hyperscale data center servers and Cloud service providers requiring low-cost, high-performance storage subsystems.

 

Kingston DC1000M -It is an affordable and powerful NVMe drive for data centers. Customers looking to make the leap from SATA/SAS SSDs to NVMe will enjoy the similarities in implementation but with much faster data rates and lower latency. The drive features high-storage capacity and best in-class enterprise performance. DC1000M offers a high-performance Gen 3.0 x4 NVMe PCIe interface enabling high throughput and low latency on standardized platforms, delivering up to 540K IOPS of random read performance and over 3GB/s of throughput. DC1000M is built to strict QoS requirements to ensure predictable random IO performance as well as predictable latencies over a wide range of server workloads.


Kingston DC1000B– It is a high-performance M.2 (2280) NVMe SSD using the latest Gen 3.0 x 4 PCIe interface with 3D TLC NAND. DC1000B offers data centers a cost-effective boot drive solution with the reassurance they are purchasing an SSD designed for server use. Ideally suited for use in high-volume rack-mount servers as an internal boot drive(s) as well as purpose-built systems where a high-performance M.2 SSD is needed that includes on-board power-loss protection (PLP). DC1000B is designed to deliver enterprise-level performance consistency and low-latency features typically not found on client SSDs. DC1000B is purposefully built for the latest servers from both white box and Tier 1 server OEMs that utilize M.2 NVMe SSDs for boot purposes, as well as the ability to be configured as a local cache driver.

