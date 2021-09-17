KENT Launches Smart Wi-Fi Camera ‘HomeCam 360’ for Rs 4,990

KENT has added a new product to its IoT portfolio by launching KENT CamEye HomeCam 360. The device is Made in India, with all data and servers hosted in India. It is priced at Rs 4,990, which includes a simple DIY installation and a one-year warranty.

KENT CamEye HomeCam can be purchased from retail shops or can be bought online from Amazon and Flipkart. The company says that it is one of the best Made in India Wi-Fi cameras and is designed to take the safety of your home and family to the next level.

KENT CamEye HomeCam 360 is the brand’s second security camera and is a Home surveillance camera for consumers looking at an affordable and reliable security solution.

Researched, designed, and developed in India, the company adds that this home camera is also manufactured in the country. All the servers and data reside securely within the country itself. In addition, it is one of the few cameras in the market to support video recording on the cloud. This ensures that you have access to video recording anytime and from anywhere in the world, even if the camera gets stolen or destroyed.

KENT HomeCam 360 Features

KENT CamEye HomeCam 360 packs AI-powered motion detection and tracking along with human detection and 360º panoramic vision with pan & tilt. It covers a wide range of horizontal and vertical areas, ensuring there are no blind spots. It can pan or tilt using a Smartphone app and records videos in FHD (1080p) resolution.

The camera detects the slightest of motion within your home and sends a notification instantly to your smartphone through the KENT CamEye app. It also follows the moving object and keeps on recording the movement. In addition, the home camera has an AI-based advanced capability that can be enabled to detect only human bodies, which allows you to let your pets roam freely around the house without getting unnecessary alerts.

The HomeCam watches over your home even during the night. The advanced IR sensor automatically activates on sensing low-light conditions and ensures high-quality video recording at all times.

One of the camera’s unique features is video recording on the cloud, which you can access from anywhere up to 30 days. The secure cloud storage is tamper-proof and is available with affordable subscription plans. In addition, there is support for Up to 128 GB MicroSD Card. This allows you to store up to 60 days of continuous videos on the MicroSD Card.

The Camera only needs internet at the time of setting-up. It records in microSD Card even if there is no internet connectivity and pushes the recordings to the cloud when internet connectivity resumes.

A convenient way is to send your camera into hibernation with pre-defined settings using the KENT CamEye app and enjoy a day off at home without any disturbances. The Camera can also sense the geo-location and automatically activate privacy mode.

KENT HomeCam also possesses industry-first features like 2-way calling via Alexa, optional encrypted recording on MicroSD Card and Intruder alarm. Sharing the device with multiple users is also possible, and up to 3 people can live stream simultaneously from the same device.