KENT launches unique wet grinders for all kinds of grinding for Rs 7,900

Kent has introduced the all new and innovative KENT WET GRINDER at Rs 7,900. KENT Wet Grinder comes under the Kent smart chef appliance. It comes in white colour and is available at all Kent outlets and online on the company website.



The KENT Turbo Grinder and Blender box contains Kent Wet grinder base, steel jar with lid, push rod and a user guide. It is a compact appliance which you can place anywhere in the kitchen. It requires hassle free maintenance and is specially designed in a way so that the cleaning is extremely simple. Besides this appliance is easy to dismantle and assemble. Its user-friendly shape makes it extremely easy to use and operate.



As per the company, the Kent Wet Grinder is the first in the market that features encased rotating drums for safe operation. The encasing prevents spillage of food particles and makes it so safe that even a child can operate it easily. Apart from adding to safety, the encasing is very easy to clean and your grinder requires minimal maintenance.



Furthermore, you can effortlessly grind batter, scrap coconuts and knead atta without disturbing the peace and tranquillity of your home. The outer encasing absorbs the noise created by the motor and thus the grinder makes very minimal noise.



Also, this multipurpose device with so many applications can easily replace your numerous kitchen appliances, thus saving money and space. The KENT Wet Grinder is your single device to grind batter for your dosa, idli, vada as well as scrapping coconuts and kneading atta for your chapatis.



The KENT Wet Grinder offers variable time setting extra convenience. You can easily switch and adjust the time of the grinder for different food items.



Another highlight is the high speed and high power. This multipurpose device is equipped with a 150 W high power motor for effortless grinding, kneading & scrapping. Its high motor provides up to 960 RPM for high speed operations which is more than sufficient to grind and knead your favourite food items.



Commenting on the new appliance Mahesh Gupta, Chairman Kent RO Systems Ltd said “We, at KENT, have always believed that a clean and healthy life is right for every individual. This ethos has made us embark on a journey to develop innovative solutions for purifying water we drink, vegetables and fruits we eat, homes we live in and the air that we breathe. KENT Wet Grinder is no exception as it is in sync with the brand philosophy. We have reached out to multiple households to understand the exact requirement of a wet grinder before developing our product. With a focus on simplicity, brilliant performance and compact design, we are certain that our consumers will enjoy the extra help in the kitchen making it easier to provide simple, nutritious and delicious meals to enjoy every day.