Kent launches Alkaline water Pitcher, converts drinking water into alkaline water

Kent RO Systems has launched an innovative product KENT Alkaline water Pitcher. This increases the pH Level of Water up to 8.5 and converts Your Drinking Water into Alkaline Water. It is available at Amazon & Flipkart for Rs 1990.

KENT Alkaline water Pitcher Features

This pitcher also boasts of a smart design as it is space-saving that easily fits into all types of refrigerator doors. In addition, this pitcher comes with an easy-fill lid and comfortable grip handle that provides excellent convenience while dispensing Water into a bottle or glass.

People wish to stay healthy, and Water plays a crucial role in daily health management. Therefore, they are trying to consume the safest Water, which will provide them with health benefits while boosting their immunity.

People want their drinking water to be free of all impurities, not only from Bacteria and Viruses but also from dissolved impurities. Further, pure Water should maintain essential Minerals. Recent studies show that Drinking Alkaline Water with pH level of around 8.5 gives health benefits due to Reducing ORP and reducing acidity.

KENT has innovated and broken the Price barriers and introduced this in a jug that converts your Water into alkaline Water with pH level of 8.5. The Alkaline Water reduces Acidity, regulates body’s pH levels, boosts immunity, and fortifies one’s health and help you stay healthy.

It comes with a 3.5L storage capacity, and the best part is that the pitcher works without electricity. Just fill the Water from top and get alkaline Water for a healthy body and mind.

