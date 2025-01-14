JVC QLED TVs Launched in India Starting at Rs 11,999

JVC QLED TVs have launched in India with the brand’s debut in the country. “As the first-ever brand to launch televisions and a pioneer in the television industry, JVC now brings its legacy of excellence to India with a new range of premium smart QLED televisions, setting a new benchmark for home entertainment,” said the brand. JVC has also launched India’s first 40-inch QLED TV.

JVC QLED TVs: Price, Availability

JVC QLED TVs have been announced in seven models, including 32-inch priced at Rs 11,999, 40-inch at Rs 15,999, 43-inch at Rs 23,999, 50-inch at Rs 29,999, 55-inch at Rs 35,999, 65-inch at Rs 49,999, 75-inch at Rs 89,999.

All the new range of televisions by JVC will be available exclusively on Amazon from today, January 14, 2025 during the Amazon’s Republic Day Sale. Buyers can avail a 10% instant discount with SBI Credit Card and EMI Transactions while purchasing the JVC QLED TVs.

JVC QLED TVs: Specifications

The JVC QLED TVs, part of the AI Vision series, feature a Resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and a Refresh Rate of 60Hz. They support HDR10 and 1 billion colours as well. Equipped with Dolby Atmos sound technology, they provide immersive audio with a powerful 80-watt output.

Smart features include Google TV, built-in Wi-Fi, voice control with Google Assistant, and access to popular apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Zee5. Connectivity options include 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Dual Band Wi-fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.0 and eARC support.

With 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM, these smart TVs offer smooth performance and ample storage for apps and content.