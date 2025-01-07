Google Announces Arrival of Gemini in Google TVs; Could Also Make its Way to Wear OS Smartwatches

The Gemini era began nearly a year ago and since then, the AI assistant by Google has evolved significantly. As the era progresses, more Google products and services will adopt Gemini, and Google TV is the latest one. Google has announced the integration of Gemini in Google TVs for an all-rounded AI experience.

“You and your family will be able to gather together and have a natural conversation with your TV. This will make searching through your media easier than ever, and you will be able to ask questions about travel, health, space, history and more, with videos in the results for added context,” said Google.

The Gemini model on Google TV also enables you to do other things like create customised artwork with the family, control your smart home devices while your TV is in ambient mode and even get an overview of the day’s news. Gemini in Google TVs will begin rolling out later this year on select devices. The company hasn’t specified the exact TV models Gemini would be made available on.

Meanwhile, a separate report from Android Authority suggests that Google could soon enable Gemini support on Wear OS also. Through a Google app APK teardown, the publication spotted strings of code, clearly suggesting that Google is preparing to integrate Gemini with Wear OS as a replacement for Google Assistant, just as it’s been available as an option on Android phones. It even looks like the company will be adding Gemini wake word support so you could activate it hands-free.

In related news to Gemini, Google announced Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental Model back in December. As per the company, it is an upgraded model over the base 2.0 Flash in terms of reasoning. “Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Mode is an experimental model that’s trained to generate the “thinking process” the model goes through as part of its response,” said Google.