Harmano to launch series of premium smartwatches in India

Harmano, an audio manufacturer is all set to enter into the smartwatches category in India. The brand will launch a series of premium smartwatches in the country.

Harmano smartwatches

Harmano will foray into the smartwatch category with the launch of the Hearfit brand. The company says it believes in bringing premium smartwatches for the masses by simply offering their world-class offerings. The upcoming products will help in keeping a tab on health, fitness and time.

The brand is a well-known player in the audio manufacturing sector. The headsets and earphones are very popular among the youth. Catering to the expectations of Harmano users, the brand is all set to launch premium Smartwatches soon.

Going by their tagline, ‘We create Happiness’, Harmano believes in the mission to reach out to maximum individuals with their product base and therefore maximizing their consumer base.

