JioSpaceFiber: India’s first satellite-based gigabit broadband service launched

Reliance Jio one of India’s leading telecom operator, has launched JioSpaceFiber, India’s first satellite-based gigabit Broadband service, at the India Mobile Congress 2023. The service aims to provide high-speed internet access to areas in India that were previously unreachable by terrestrial networks.

JioSpaceFiber is powered by the latest medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite technology, which enables Jio to deliver fiber-like services from space. Jio has partnered with SES, a global leader in satellite communications, to leverage its O3b and O3b mPOWER satellites, to leverage its low Latency and high throughput connectivity.

JioSpaceFiber has already been connected to four remote locations in India, for potential testing purposes. These include Gir Gujarat, Korba Chattisgarh, Nabrangpur Odissa, and ONGC-Jorhat Assam.

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, stated that the service will expand Jio’s reach to cover the millions yet to be connected. He said, “With JioSpaceFiber, we expand our reach to cover the millions yet to be connected. JioSpaceFiber will allow everyone, everywhere, to fully participate in the new digital society with gigabit access to online government, education, health, and entertainment services.”

There’s no information regarding when JioSpaceFiber will be launched in India. Once it launches, the service will compete with service providers like OneWeb from Bharti, Project Kuiper from Amazon and Starlink from SpaceX. JioSpaceFiber will also enhance the availability and help in scale of Jio True5G (the company’s own 5G network service), especially in the remote corners of the region. Aside from this, the cost and other plan related information for the service is yet to be released by the telco.