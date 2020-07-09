Advertisement

JioFiber users to get Lionsgate streaming service for free

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 09, 2020 3:36 pm

Latest News

JioFiber users will get access to the entire premium content from Lionsgate Play for free.
Advertisement

Lionsgate has announced that it has partnered with Jio to bring the Lionsgate Play streaming service to JioFiber customers.

The association will give JioFiber customers access to Lionsgate Play's blockbuster line up of Hollywood film franchises and other hit movies on JioTV+. The users can access the content from JioTV+ app on their Jio set-top box.

JioFiber users will get access to the entire premium content from Lionsgate Play for free. The collection includes horror, comedy, drama, action, thriller and documentary films as well as movies from other genres.


JioFiber users can enjoy more than 7,500 distinct premium episodes and feature films, including STARZ original series, first-run movies and other popular programs. Additionally, JioFiber users will also get access to Lionsgate Play’s regional content in six Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bhojpuri.

The complimentary access is available for JioFiber Silver multi-month and above plans, including new and existing JioFiber users.

"What began as a smart phone-led content revolution is transitioning and expanding to encompass consumer televisions and other large screens in the home," Rohit Jain, Managing Director, Lionsgate South Asia, said in a statement.

"We will continue to invest in technology and distribution with great partners like Jio that give our consumers the option of watching our movies either on large screens or on their smartphones," Jain added.

 

Via

Advertisement

Reliance JioFiber adds Amazon Prime Video streaming support

Reliance JioFiber offers double data benefits on annual subscription

Reliance Jio offering free Amazon Prime membership to JioFiber users

Reliance JioFiber down in most parts of India, users complain

Latest News from Reliance Jio

You might like this

Tags: Reliance Jio

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Airtel Thanks app launches regional language support

Tata Sky Binge+ offers ZEE5 streaming service on its platform

Jio Platforms receives Rs 43,574 crore from Jaadhu Holdings

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Poco and its Controversies

Poco and its Controversies
Asus Rog Phone 3 Launch date, Oneplus Nord launch, Flipkart 2GUD, Dell XPS 15, PLAYGO T44

Asus Rog Phone 3 Launch date, Oneplus Nord launch, Flipkart 2GUD, Dell XPS 15, PLAYGO T44
Indian Handset brands are in talks with us: Mediatek

Indian Handset brands are in talks with us: Mediatek
Poco Controversy, Aitel new plan with Zee5, BSNL plan, JioMeet

Poco Controversy, Aitel new plan with Zee5, BSNL plan, JioMeet
Airtel Platinum subscribers, Samsung on Whatsapp, Elyments App lauched, CBSE partners with Facebook

Airtel Platinum subscribers, Samsung on Whatsapp, Elyments App lauched, CBSE partners with Facebook
Do we require alternatives of TikTok?

Do we require alternatives of TikTok?

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies