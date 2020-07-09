JioFiber users to get Lionsgate streaming service for free

JioFiber users will get access to the entire premium content from Lionsgate Play for free.

Lionsgate has announced that it has partnered with Jio to bring the Lionsgate Play streaming service to JioFiber customers.



The association will give JioFiber customers access to Lionsgate Play's blockbuster line up of Hollywood film franchises and other hit movies on JioTV+. The users can access the content from JioTV+ app on their Jio set-top box.



JioFiber users will get access to the entire premium content from Lionsgate Play for free. The collection includes horror, comedy, drama, action, thriller and documentary films as well as movies from other genres.





JioFiber users can enjoy more than 7,500 distinct premium episodes and feature films, including STARZ original series, first-run movies and other popular programs. Additionally, JioFiber users will also get access to Lionsgate Play’s regional content in six Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bhojpuri.



The complimentary access is available for JioFiber Silver multi-month and above plans, including new and existing JioFiber users.



"What began as a smart phone-led content revolution is transitioning and expanding to encompass consumer televisions and other large screens in the home," Rohit Jain, Managing Director, Lionsgate South Asia, said in a statement.



"We will continue to invest in technology and distribution with great partners like Jio that give our consumers the option of watching our movies either on large screens or on their smartphones," Jain added.

