Advertisement

Jio woes postpaid users of airtel, Vi with new offer

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : October 09, 2020 10:33 am

Latest News

Jio Postpaid Plus porting plan announced without security deposit

Jio has yet made another announcement through a tweet which states that if you are porting your postpaid mobile number from any other operator, such as Vi or Airtel, Jio will carry forward the credit limit of your existing operator to the new Jio's Postpaid Plus plans. 

 

This means that the remaining data with your existing operator will be carried forward to your Jio plan so you can use it further after porting your number to Jio. 

 

This whole process requires no cost meaning Jio will do it for free. And Jio also says that you won't have to pay any security deposit for the process. 

 

How to port existing number to Jio with same credit limit? 

 

The process to port to Jio without losing your credit limit with the existing operator, is:

 

  1. Send ‘Hi’ to 88-501-88-501 through WhatsApp with the postpaid number you want to port

  2. Upload the copy of the bill from your existing operator 

  3. After 24 hours, you can walk into any Jio store or call for a home-delivery of your JioPostpaid Plus SIM & get the credit limit of your existing operator without paying any security deposit. 

 

With this move, Jio is providing great ease to the customers so they don't have to worry about any hassle regarding the plans. 

 

Security Deposit? 

 

It was recently discovered through a TRAI filing that you would have to pay a security deposit for subscribing to the Jio Postpaid Plus plans. Subscribers for the base Rs 399 plan will have to pay Rs 500 as a security deposit, for Rs 599 plan you will have to pay Rs 750 security deposit, for Rs 799 plan you will have to pay Rs 1000 as security deposit, and for Rs 999 plan you will have to pay Rs 1200 security deposit and for the highest Rs 1499 plan, you will have to pay Rs 1800 as a security deposit.  

 

 

The Postpaid plus plans range from Rs 399 till Rs 1499 and offer upto 300GB of data. Every plan has the data rollover facility with unlimited calls and sms. These plans also have additional OTT content such as Amazon prime video subscription, netflix subscription, Hotstar VIP subscription, JioTV, Jio Cinema and Jio Saavn. 

Jio Postpaid Plus plans: Is security deposit needed?

Latest News from Reliance Jio

Tags: Reliance Jio

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Airtel Rs 399 postpaid plan vs Jio Rs 399 postpaid plan

Jio Postpaid Plus plans: Is security deposit needed?

Gaming, Video Experience and Download Speeds Keep Airtel on Top Among Mobile Operators

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

airtel Xtreme, Paytm mini Store, Amazon Fire Tv gets live Tv tab

airtel Xtreme, Paytm mini Store, Amazon Fire Tv gets live Tv tab
Amazon to book rail tickets, PubG retry tough, Samsung Galaxy M31 prime coming soon

Amazon to book rail tickets, PubG retry tough, Samsung Galaxy M31 prime coming soon
Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV
Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more

Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more
Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51

Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51
Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables

Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies