Jio woes postpaid users of airtel, Vi with new offer

Jio Postpaid Plus porting plan announced without security deposit

Jio has yet made another announcement through a tweet which states that if you are porting your postpaid mobile number from any other operator, such as Vi or Airtel, Jio will carry forward the credit limit of your existing operator to the new Jio's Postpaid Plus plans.

This means that the remaining data with your existing operator will be carried forward to your Jio plan so you can use it further after porting your number to Jio.

This whole process requires no cost meaning Jio will do it for free. And Jio also says that you won't have to pay any security deposit for the process.

How to port existing number to Jio with same credit limit?

The process to port to Jio without losing your credit limit with the existing operator, is:

Send ‘Hi’ to 88-501-88-501 through WhatsApp with the postpaid number you want to port Upload the copy of the bill from your existing operator After 24 hours, you can walk into any Jio store or call for a home-delivery of your JioPostpaid Plus SIM & get the credit limit of your existing operator without paying any security deposit.

With this move, Jio is providing great ease to the customers so they don't have to worry about any hassle regarding the plans.

Security Deposit?

It was recently discovered through a TRAI filing that you would have to pay a security deposit for subscribing to the Jio Postpaid Plus plans. Subscribers for the base Rs 399 plan will have to pay Rs 500 as a security deposit, for Rs 599 plan you will have to pay Rs 750 security deposit, for Rs 799 plan you will have to pay Rs 1000 as security deposit, and for Rs 999 plan you will have to pay Rs 1200 security deposit and for the highest Rs 1499 plan, you will have to pay Rs 1800 as a security deposit.

The Postpaid plus plans range from Rs 399 till Rs 1499 and offer upto 300GB of data. Every plan has the data rollover facility with unlimited calls and sms. These plans also have additional OTT content such as Amazon prime video subscription, netflix subscription, Hotstar VIP subscription, JioTV, Jio Cinema and Jio Saavn.