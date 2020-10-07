Advertisement

Jio Postpaid Plus plans: Is security deposit needed?

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : October 07, 2020 12:35 pm

A TRAI filing has revealed that Jio Postpaid Plus users will have to pay a security deposit for each plan.
Jio introduced new Postpaid Plus plans for the Indian market with great benefits at a great price. But what the telecom operator didn't reveal at the time of launch is the security deposit a customer has to pay before he can subscribe to the new plans. 

 

The regulatory filing by Jio on the TRAI website shows that each new postpaid plus plan first requires a security deposit by the customer. These security deposit prices are not present on the Jio website but the TRAI filing has revealed them. This information was first noted by OnlyTech. 

 

Subscribers for the base Rs 399 plan will have to pay Rs 500 as a security deposit, for Rs 599 plan you will have to pay Rs 750 security deposit, for Rs 799 plan you will have to pay Rs 1000 as security deposit, and for Rs 999 plan you will have to pay Rs 1200 security deposit and for the highest Rs 1499 plan, you will have to pay Rs 1800 as a security deposit. 

 

Jio also promised unlimited data and voice calls for US and UAE regions but actually, there's a FUP limit on that too. For the USA, customers will have 5GB of high-speed data and 500 minutes for outgoing and incoming calls. For UAE, users will get 1GB of high-speed data and 300 minutes for incoming and outgoing calls.

 

These new plans by Jio also have data rollover facility of up to 500GB for the highest plan, it also gives you family plan support with Additional SIMs under your name for your family members, and contain Amazon prime video subscriptions, family bundles, Netflix subscription, etc and much more for the comfort of the users.  

Reliance Jio

 

