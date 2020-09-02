Jio users gain access to Netflix

Jio, on Wednesday, has given access to Netflix to its JioFiber users under the revamped plans which it announced on 1st September.

Jio has now enabled access to Netflix subscription which it had promised to its Jio Fiber users. They had recently revamped its JioFiber plans to include more OTT platforms and new services under the new plans that were introduced. Previously, Netflix was not available on the Jio platform.

The Netflix subscription is being offered by the telecom operator on 4 of its plans. These plans are Diamond, Diamond+, Platinum and Titanium.

On Monday, it revealed that the new plans will give access to 12 OTT platform subscriptions to its users and the old users will automatically be upgraded to the new plans.

Jio is currently offering the basic plan of Netflix to its users who are currently subscribed to the Diamond packs and above. The Netflix Basic Plan lets you watch movies and shows in Standard Definition (SD) quality on one screen at a time.

Jio users can also subscribe to Netflix's Standard and Premium plan with an additional cost of Rs. 150 and Rs. 300 respectively. With the Standard plan, you can watch shows and movies in HD quality and can stream on 2 screens at a time. Whereas with the Premium plan, you can watch in Ultra-HD quality and on 4 screens at the same time.

The range of the new plans from Jio start at Rs.399 and go up till Rs. 3499.

The Rs. 1499 diamond plan is a new addition which provides you with a subscription to all the 12 OTT apps and 300 Mbps of speed. The Rs. 2499 diamond+ plan offers 500 Mbps speed with a fair usage policy (FUP) of 4000GB. Again, a subscription to 12 OTT apps is included.

Telecom Operator Vodafone is also providing a free Netflix subscription for a year with its Rs. 1,099 per month RedX plan.

