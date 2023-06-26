HomeNewsJio to power the In-Car Voice Experience for MG Motor in India

Jio to power the In-Car Voice Experience for MG Motor in India

Jio and MG have partnered in India to bring a localised in-car voice experience to MG Cars in India, starting with the MG Comet.

MG Motor India, a British automobile brand today announced a broad range of connected car features in partnership with Jio Platforms, one of India’s leading digital services provider. As part of this association, MG Motor India will offer integration of Hinglish Voice Assistant-enabled experiences powered by Jio’s Digital Assets in its newly launched Comet Electric vehicle.

The automaker says that MG Comet EV customers will benefit from Jio’s assets such as India’s first-ever Hinglish Voice Assistant system integrated with Music Apps, payment apps, connectivity platform, and hardware.

The vehicle has been embedded with Hello Jio Voice Assistant that has been trained to understand the native Indian speaker who possesses different regional dialects and tonality across India. Hello Jio also has support for dialogs.

Hello Jio’s dialogs provide information about Cricket, Weather, News, Horoscope and many more domains. The user can turn the AC on or off, play songs directly, and even ask for cricket score with simple voice commands.

The Comet EV from MG Motor is equipped with Jio’ eSIM which plays a crucial role in improving vehicle safety as it is integrated during the manufacturing process. It further identifies the vehicle and encrypt communications while the vehicle is in operation, says MG.

