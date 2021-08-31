Jio Prepaid plans to offer full access to Disney+ Hotstar content starting September 1

Jio has launched a new range of prepaid plans which come with complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar with unrestricted access to the entire content. The revision is largely on the back of Disney+ Hotstar revising its plan and offerings in Indian market.

Jio’s new plans, in addition to offering 1 year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar, comes bundled with Unlimited voice, data, SMS, Jio Apps and other benefits. Earlier, Jio was bundling Hotstar VIP subscription in its plans. Subscription included access to live sports, Hotstar specials, blockbuster movies & TV shows and dubbed content in 3 Indian languages. The new plans are as follows:

The new Jio plans will offer all the above benefits on Disney+ Hotstar plus new library of

international content in English language. This will include Disney+ originals, TV shows from Disney,

Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, HBO, FX, Showtime & much more.

The new plans will be available for recharge from 1st September 2021. Moreover all customers on active Disney+ Hotstar plans will continue to enjoy the existing benefits until their current subscription expires.

In recent news related to Jio, the Jio Phone Next should be up for pre-order starting this week. The report continues to state that the company has initiated talks with its retail partners. More information will be shared with the retailers in the next few days per the report.

Unfortunately, the price for the smartphone wasn’t revealed, and neither was an exact date for the pre-booking. Per leaks, the device is expected to be priced below Rs 4,000. Further, it will be Reliance’ first smartphone to be made in collaboration with Google. In addition, the Jio Phone Next will apparently come with a display that offers 1440 x 720 pixels resolution. A minimum of 2GB of RAM can be expected along with 32GB of storage.