Jio Phone Next launch delayed in India, will be available before Diwali

Jio Phone Next launch was earlier said to be in market from Ganesh Chaturthi, 10th September. However, now the launch has been delayed due to chipset shortage.

Jio and Google have announced that they have made considerable progress towards launching the much-awaited JioPhone Next, the made-for-India smartphone, but it is not ready yet. The press release issued by both companies states that the smartphone will launch before Diwali.

JioPhone Next is a first-of-its-kind device featuring an optimized operating system based on Android and Play Store. The device and the operating system will offer premium capabilities that have until now been associated with more powerful smartphones.

This will include voice-first features that enable people to consume content and navigate the phone in their own language, deliver a great camera experience, and get the latest Android feature and security updates.

Both companies have begun testing JioPhone Next with a limited set of users for further refinement. They are actively working to make it available more widely in time for the Diwali festive season. This additional time will also help mitigate the current industry-wide, global semiconductor shortages.

JioPhone Next is built with exciting features like the Google Assistant, automatic read-aloud and language translation for any on-screen text, a smart camera with India-centric filters, and more. The companies remain committed to their vision of opening up new possibilities for millions of Indians, especially those who will experience the internet for the very first time.

Ads per a recent report, Jio Phone Next will be available in two variants, namely Basic and Advanced. These versions will reportedly priced at Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000 respectively. Initially, interested customers can buy the phone by paying only 10% cost. The partner lenders will finance the remaining amount.

Jio Phone Next Specifications (Rumoured)

The Jio Phone Next is said to come with a display that offers 1440 x 720 pixels resolution. This is based on the size of the boot animation screen. The device will run on Android 11 (Go Edition) out of the box. RAM and Storage details are still under the wraps.

However, a minimum of 2GB of RAM can be expected along with 32GB of storage. Jio Phone Next will also come with a voice assistant, language translation, a smart camera with AR filters, and more.