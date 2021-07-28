Jio locked, Infinix Smart 5A launch on 2nd Aug: Pay Around Rs 7,000 to get Rs 550 cashback

Infinix Smart 5A smartphone with Jio exclusive offer will be launched on 2nd August on Flipkart. Though the company has not shared the exact pricing, it is expected to be around Rs 7000. Additionally, Smart 5A will come with a JioExclusive device lock program. In it customers can get an upfront cashback of Rs 550.

It will be available in 3 colour variants: Ocean Wave, Quetzal Cyan, and Midnight black. The Infinix SMART 5A sports a 5000 mAh battery along with a 6.52 HD+ drop notch display screen. In addition, the device will have a fingerprint sensor as well for security.

Infinix Smart 5A Jio Exclusive Offer

Infinix will be partnering its Smart 5A devices with Jio’s newly launched flagship device lock program, JioExclusive. This offer will enable the customers to purchase Infinix SMART 5A and avail cashback of Rs 550.

But, do keep in mind, the primary sim slot of the smartphone will be locked with a Jio connection. Further customers need to use a Jio SIM card as their primary SIM for a minimum of 30 months.

One can purchase it from the Jio store by paying the price of the phone, and at the same time retailer will lock the customer’s device with Jio SIM and give an instant discount of Rs 550.

Alternatively, one can purchase it from Flipkart if they are unsure about the JioExclusive Program at the time of purchase. Post that, consumers can apply for the JioExclusive program via the pre-installed MyJio App within 15 days.

Upon checking successful device eligibility, customers can enter their UPI handle details. Then, the user will get Rs 550 credited to their Bank account directly.

If the customers want to give up the JioExclusive program, they will have to refund some amount of cashback they have availed. As of now, information on that has not been shared.

Infinix recently launched a new variant of its Infinix Hot 10 Play. The new model comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and is priced at Rs 7,999. In addition, it is available in three colour variants – 7° Purple, Aegean Blue, and Obsidian Black.

The 4GB + 64GB storage configuration model of the Infinix Hot 10 Play was launched in India in April this year. It is priced at Rs 8999 and is available for purchase via Flipkart.