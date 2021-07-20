HomeNewsInfinix Hot 10 Play new variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage...

Infinix Hot 10 Play new variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage launched in India

Infinix Hot 10 Play new variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage has been launched in India today. It was earlier available in 4GB + 64GB,

By The Mobile Indian Network
Infinix has today launched a new variant of its Infinix Hot 10 Play. The new model comes with a 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and is priced at Rs 7,999. It will be available in three colour variants – 7° Purple, Aegean Blue, and Obsidian Black.

The phone will be available on Flipkart on 21st July 2021.

The 4GB + 64GB storage configuration model of the Infinix Hot 10 Play was launched in India in April this year. It is priced at Rs 8999 and is available for purchase via Flipkart.

Infinix Hot 10 Play Specifcations

The phone sports a 6.82-inch HD+ display with 720×1640 pixels resolution and a punch-hole on the top-left corner. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. In addition, the new variant of HOT 10 Play has 3 card slots (Dual nano-SIM + Micro SD) with expandable memory up to 256 GB. 

On the camera front, the smartphone has a dual-camera setup. It has a combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and an AI lens along with a quad-rear flash. In addition, there is an 8-megapixel sensor housed in the hole-punch cut along with a front flash for the front.

It is backed by a 6000mAh battery with 10W charging support via a micro-USB port. The battery gives a standby time of more than 55 days, delivering up to 23 hours of nonstop video playback, 53 hours of 4G talktime, 44 hours of music playback, 23 hours of web surfing. In addition, the Power Marathon Technology optimises all the Apps inside the smartphone and shows the extended battery life once the power-boost mode is switched on.

The phone runs on Android 10 with the company’s custom XOS 7 running on top of it. For enhanced security, the device features a face unlock feature and a multifunctional fingerprint sensor. It is not just for unlocking the smartphone but also for accepting calls, dismissing alarms, and quick-start apps.

Infinix Hot 10 Play

  • Launch2021-04-19
  • ChipsetOcta Core 2.3 GHz, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC
  • RAM (GB)4 GB
  • Display1640 x 720 pixels
  • Camera13MP + AI lens, Dual Camera: 13MP primary sensor, AI Lens
  • Operating SystemAndroid 10, Go Edition
  • Battery6000 mAh, with 10W charging
  • Expandable512 GB, MicroSD

