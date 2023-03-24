Jio launches new unlimited cricket plans: Check prices, details

As India gears up for the new Indian Premier League season, Jio, the streaming partner for this season, has announced new unlimited cricket plans for its users so they can enjoy the matches without worrying about exhausting their data. The most expensive plan out of the new ones is the Rs 999 plan that has an 84-day validity. Read on to know more about the new cricket plans from Jio.

Reliance Jio Cricket Plans: Prices, Details

With the truly unlimited True-5G data that comes with all the Cricket Plans, Jio users can watch live matches through multiple camera angles in 4K clarity across screens. “The plans are designed keeping in mind the immersive experience which cricket lovers deserve”, says the operator.

Each of the new Jio Cricket plan comes packed with the highest data offering – 3 GB/day plus additional free data vouchers. In addition, Jio users can avail Cricket Data add-ons if they end up exhausting the data. The cheapest new plan costs Rs 219 that has a validity of 14 days and users get 2GB extra data for free.

The next plan costs Rs 399 that lasts for 28 days while users get 6GB data for free. Then the top-most Rs 999 plan gives users 40GB additional data for free and has a validity period of 90 days.

As for the data add-ons, you get a Rs 222 plan which has the same validity as your base plan and gives you 50GB data. The Rs 444 cricket data add-on pack gives users 100GB of data and is valid for 60 days. Lastly, the Rs 667 plan has a 90-day validity with 150GB of data.

The new plans are available for consumers starting today. The Indian Premier League starts March 31 with the opening match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad. The 2023 IPL season will reportedly run for two months with the last match being played by May end or June beginning.