  • 23:18 Dec 18, 2019

Advertisement

Jio Fiber data vouchers now available starting at Rs 101

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 18, 2019 5:16 pm

Latest News

The validity of these data vouchers will be equal to the JioFiber plan validity of the existing plan of the customer.
Advertisement

Reliance Jio is now offering additional data vouchers starting at Rs 101 for Jio Fiber users to increase the amount of data on their plan.

The data vouchers are available to Jio Fiber paid users and can be purchased on the MyJio app. Users after signing in to JioFiber account via MyJio app or Jio website will be able to purchase data vouchers for up to 2000GB or 2TB. The data vouchers are available starting from Rs 101 to Rs 4,001.

The validity of these data vouchers will be equal to the JioFiber plan validity of the existing plan of the customer. The operator is offering a total of six Data Vouchers to the paid JioFiber users. The six vouchers include Rs 101, Rs 251, Rs 501, Rs 1,001, Rs 2,001 and Rs 4,001.

The Rs 101 data voucher offers 20GB data benefit, Rs 251 voucher offers 55GB data and the Rs 501 voucher ships with 125GB data benefit.

The Rs 1,001 JioFiber data voucher offers 275GB data, Rs 2,001 comes with 650GB while the Rs 4,001 voucher offers 2000GB (2TB) data benefit.

The new data voucher facility was first reported by Telecom Talk. These data vouchers neither do not carry any validity of their own nor bring any changes to your data speed either. Also, Jio Fiber does not provide the option of data rollover.

Jio Fiber effect: Hathway launches 100Mbps Plan at Rs 699, Android TV ‘Play Box’ now available at Rs 899

Jio Fiber commercial rollout begins tomorrow, here are benefits for customers

Jio Fiber plans launched starting at Rs 699

Jio Fiber vs BSNL Bharat Fiber vs Airtel V-Fiber vs ACT Fibernet vs Hathway Fiber: What does the cheapest plan get you?

Latest News from Reliance Jio

You might like this

Tags: Jio Fiber Reliance Jio Jio Jio Fiber data vouchers

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Airtel Xstream Box is now available at a discounted price

TRAI's mobile number portability rules are now live: Here’s what you need to know!

BSNL reduces validity of Rs 186, Rs 187 and other prepaid plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth
Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?

Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?
Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?

Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?
We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India
Infinix Band 5 Ist impression

Infinix Band 5 Ist impression
Realme 5S Unboxing and Handson

Realme 5S Unboxing and Handson

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies