Jio Fiber data vouchers now available starting at Rs 101

The validity of these data vouchers will be equal to the JioFiber plan validity of the existing plan of the customer.

Advertisement

Reliance Jio is now offering additional data vouchers starting at Rs 101 for Jio Fiber users to increase the amount of data on their plan.



The data vouchers are available to Jio Fiber paid users and can be purchased on the MyJio app. Users after signing in to JioFiber account via MyJio app or Jio website will be able to purchase data vouchers for up to 2000GB or 2TB. The data vouchers are available starting from Rs 101 to Rs 4,001.



The validity of these data vouchers will be equal to the JioFiber plan validity of the existing plan of the customer. The operator is offering a total of six Data Vouchers to the paid JioFiber users. The six vouchers include Rs 101, Rs 251, Rs 501, Rs 1,001, Rs 2,001 and Rs 4,001.



The Rs 101 data voucher offers 20GB data benefit, Rs 251 voucher offers 55GB data and the Rs 501 voucher ships with 125GB data benefit.



The Rs 1,001 JioFiber data voucher offers 275GB data, Rs 2,001 comes with 650GB while the Rs 4,001 voucher offers 2000GB (2TB) data benefit.



The new data voucher facility was first reported by Telecom Talk. These data vouchers neither do not carry any validity of their own nor bring any changes to your data speed either. Also, Jio Fiber does not provide the option of data rollover.