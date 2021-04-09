Advertisement

Jio brings various benefits for cricket fans as IPL 2021 season begins

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 09, 2021 4:49 pm

Jio has brought various benefits for its customers who are cricket fans to enjoy the game the most through their network
The current edition of IPL is set to commence on Friday, 9th April at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai and Jio is bringing a bunch of benefits for all its users who are cricket fans. Jio says that it is the only brand to sponsor all the eight teams participating in the tournament. 

 

The Jio Postpaid Plus plans come with access to IPL embedded while for the prepaid users, the Rs 401 plan (28 days validity), Rs 598 plan (56 days validity), Rs 777 plan (84 days validity) and the Rs 2599 (365 days validity) come with 1 year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with access to live matches. All of these plans come with unlimited calling as well. 

 

To further celebrate the cricketing extravaganza, Jio’s live gaming initiative 'Jio Cricket Play Along' will present a new side of entertainment while competing, to its fans. The interactive game is available free to all users (Jio or non-Jio) and provides a chance to win big. Cricket enthusiasts may also express their emotions via emoji stickers on a special chat bar on the game. Trivia fans may also tickle their grey cells with cricket-based quizzes. The Jio Cricket Play Along game can be accessed through the MyJio app.

 

JioPhone users can join the celebration with the new Jio Cricket app. The app is available for free to all JioPhone users. Users can watch score updates, take part in quizzes and win prizes. Merchandize such as exclusively signed cricket bats and balls, team jerseys, and more will be made available to Jio users as a part of contest winnings. 

 

Jio users will also get a chance to meet the players of all 8 teams in a meet and greet coffee session. Such an exclusive benefit will allow users to come upfront and close to their favorite cricketers.

