Jio brings back Rs 98 prepaid plan with 14 days of validity

Jio has reintroduced its Rs 98 plan with a reduced validity period of 14 days (down from 28 days).

Advertisement

Jio has relaunched an old prepaid plan which it discontinued a little over a year ago. The Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan is now being offered again by the operator but with a single change in the validity period which brings it down from 28 days to a mere 14 days.

The development was first spotted by OnlyTech, which correctly identifies that the telco silently relaunched its cheapest plan for prepaid users. For 14 days, you get access to unlimited calling, along with 1.5GB of daily high-speed data making it a total of 21 GB of data for the whole plan.

You also have a complimentary subscription to all of Jio's apps including JioTV, JioNews, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud. With the introduction of the Rs 98 plan, the prepaid plans portfolio by the telco now starts from Rs 98 instead of Rs 129 plan which replaced the former plan when it was discontinued in May of 2020.

Advertisement

One can purchase the Rs 98 plan for their number through MyJio app or by going to Jio.com. The plan is also available for those who are looking to recharge from other payment apps such as Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay and more.

The operator also announced a while ago that it will help the Jio Phone users among the pandemic by providing free 300 minutes of outgoing calls per month to Jio Phone users who have not been able to recharge their plans because of the pandemic situation.

The operator said that it will work with Reliance Foundation to offer these free minutes to the users. The 300 minutes will be available on a monthly basis and the offer will last the entire period of pandemic.