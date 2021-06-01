Advertisement

Jio brings back Rs 98 prepaid plan with 14 days of validity

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : June 01, 2021 11:36 am

Latest News

Jio has reintroduced its Rs 98 plan with a reduced validity period of 14 days (down from 28 days).
Advertisement

Jio has relaunched an old prepaid plan which it discontinued a little over a year ago. The Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan is now being offered again by the operator but with a single change in the validity period which brings it down from 28 days to a mere 14 days. 

 

The development was first spotted by OnlyTech, which correctly identifies that the telco silently relaunched its cheapest plan for prepaid users. For 14 days, you get access to unlimited calling, along with 1.5GB of daily high-speed data making it a total of 21 GB of data for the whole plan. 

 

You also have a complimentary subscription to all of Jio's apps including JioTV, JioNews, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud. With the introduction of the Rs 98 plan, the prepaid plans portfolio by the telco now starts from Rs 98 instead of Rs 129 plan which replaced the former plan when it was discontinued in May of 2020. 

 

Advertisement

Jio Rs 98 plan

 

One can purchase the Rs 98 plan for their number through MyJio app or by going to Jio.com. The plan is also available for those who are looking to recharge from other payment apps such as Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay and more. 

 

The operator also announced a while ago that it will help the Jio Phone users among the pandemic by providing free 300 minutes of outgoing calls per month to Jio Phone users who have not been able to recharge their plans because of the pandemic situation.

 

The operator said that it will work with Reliance Foundation to offer these free minutes to the users. The 300 minutes will be available on a monthly basis and the offer will last the entire period of pandemic.

Jio Phone users to get free 300 call minutes monthly until the pandemic ends

Reliance Jio to build the largest International Submarine cable system

Itel brings A23 Pro 4G smartphone at Rs 3899 in partnership with Reliance Jio

Latest News from Reliance Jio

You might like this

Tags: Reliance Jio

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Airtel deploys additional 25 MHz spectrum in Punjab

Reliance Jio Partners with Sega to bring games to JioFiber users

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies