JBL PartyBox 710, PartyBox 110, Encore Essential speakers launched in India

JBL today announced new Partybox models to their existing lineup with, JBL PartyBox 710, PartyBox 110 and JBL Encore Essential. These speakers boast of JBL Pro Sound and lightshow. Made with rugged IPX4 splash proof designs, the JBL PartyBox range comes with up to 800W RMS output.
JBL PartyBox speakers are available at special festive prices across all leading online and Retail stores. The PartyBox Encore Essential comes at Rs 24,599, PartyBox 110 at Rs 31,999 and PartyBox 710 at Rs 64,999.
The JBL PartyBox 710 features five lighting styles that combines and syncs with 800 watts of JBL Pro Sound, while the portable JBL PartyBox 110 packs 160 watts. It comes with support for the PartyBox App to create dazzling custom light shows, control playback remotely and add DJ sound effects. Engineered with a rubber-gripped handle, the JBL PartyBox Encore Essential is easily transportable.
JBL PartyBox 710 Features:
- Powerful JBL Pro Sound with 800W RMS output
- Rugged wheels and handle
- Dazzling light show synced with the beat of the music with color running strobe, figure of 8 RGB animation, color projection light, starry light and club light
- 2 x 2.75” low distortion tweeters, 2 x improved high sensitivity 8” excursion drivers and improved bass reflex port for stronger and deeper bass
- IPX4 splashproof
- Guitar and Mic inputs
- Bluetooth or USB input
- One-touch True Wireless Stereo: at the tap of a button, wirelessly link two together for a huge, stereo sound
- JBL PartyBox App: control your speaker with your phone: switch tracks, customize lightshow and more
JBL PartyBox 110 Features:
- Powerful JBL Pro Sound with 160W output with angled-back design for better sound projection
- 12 hours battery life
- Dynamic light show synced to the beat of the music
- Guitar and mic inputs
- IPX4 splashproof
- Bluetooth or USB input
- True Wireless Stereo: Wirelessly link two together for an even bigger, stereo sound
- JBL PartyBox App: switch tracks, customize lightshow and more
JBL PartyBox Encore Essential Features:
- JBL Original Pro Sound
- 100 W Output Power
- Signature JBL PartyBox Lightshow+
- 6 Hours of Playtime
- IPX4 Splashproof
- Wireless Bluetooth Streaming V5.1
- Playback from USB and Aux-In inputs
- 1x wired Mic Inputs
- True Wireless Stereo to pair 2 speakers together for stereo sound
- Compatible with the PartyBox App