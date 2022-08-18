JBL PartyBox 710, PartyBox 110, Encore Essential speakers launched in India

JBL today announced new Partybox models to their existing lineup with, JBL PartyBox 710, PartyBox 110 and JBL Encore Essential. These speakers boast of JBL Pro Sound and lightshow. Made with rugged IPX4 splash proof designs, the JBL PartyBox range comes with up to 800W RMS output.

JBL PartyBox speakers are available at special festive prices across all leading online and Retail stores. The PartyBox Encore Essential comes at Rs 24,599, PartyBox 110 at Rs 31,999 and PartyBox 710 at Rs 64,999.

The JBL PartyBox 710 features five lighting styles that combines and syncs with 800 watts of JBL Pro Sound, while the portable JBL PartyBox 110 packs 160 watts. It comes with support for the PartyBox App to create dazzling custom light shows, control playback remotely and add DJ sound effects. Engineered with a rubber-gripped handle, the JBL PartyBox Encore Essential is easily transportable.

JBL PartyBox 710 Features:

Powerful JBL Pro Sound with 800W RMS output

Rugged wheels and handle

Dazzling light show synced with the beat of the music with color running strobe, figure of 8 RGB animation, color projection light, starry light and club light

2 x 2.75” low distortion tweeters, 2 x improved high sensitivity 8” excursion drivers and improved bass reflex port for stronger and deeper bass

IPX4 splashproof

Guitar and Mic inputs

Bluetooth or USB input

One-touch True Wireless Stereo: at the tap of a button, wirelessly link two together for a huge, stereo sound

JBL PartyBox App: control your speaker with your phone: switch tracks, customize lightshow and more

JBL PartyBox 110 Features:

Powerful JBL Pro Sound with 160W output with angled-back design for better sound projection

12 hours battery life

Dynamic light show synced to the beat of the music

Guitar and mic inputs

IPX4 splashproof

Bluetooth or USB input

True Wireless Stereo: Wirelessly link two together for an even bigger, stereo sound

JBL PartyBox App: switch tracks, customize lightshow and more

JBL PartyBox Encore Essential Features: