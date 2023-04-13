Jabra Launches the Elite 4 True Wireless Earbuds

Jabra, a player in personal sound and hybrid work solutions, has announced the launch of its latest addition to the Elite lineup – the Elite 4. Last year company launched Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS Earbuds as well.

Let’s look at the key features of Jabra Elite 4.

Bluetooth Multipoint

The Jabra Elite 4 offers Bluetooth Multipoint, allowing users to connect to two devices simultaneously, making it easy to switch between calls and apps without missing a beat. The earbuds feature Fast Pair and Swift Pair, allowing instant connections to laptops and phones.

Read More:

Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS Earbuds launched in India

Jabra Elite 5 true wireless earbuds announced with up to 28 hours battery life

Active Noise Cancellation

The Elite 4 is equipped with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), effectively blocking unwanted sounds. The company claims that the 4-microphone call technology and 6mm speakers ensure crystal-clear sound quality.

Customizable Sound

For those seeking tailored listening experiences, the Jabra music equalizer and intuitive Sound+ app lets users customize the sound to suit their individual tastes.

Long Battery Life and Durability

The Elite 4 earbuds provide up to 5.5 hours of playtime on a single charge, while the sleek case offers 22 hours of battery life (28 hours with ANC off). The earbuds offer an IP55 durability rating against dust and water.

Availability and Pricing

The Jabra Elite 4 earbuds will be available for purchase from April 14, 2023, at Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance, and Jabra authorized resellers for Rs 9,999.