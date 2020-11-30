Advertisement

Jabra launches Elite 85t TWS earbuds in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 30, 2020 3:10 pm

Latest News

Jabra has launched a new set of TWS earbuds that come with a 12mm driver, Assistant Integration, and most importantly, Active Noise Cancellation.

Jabra has introduced a new set of Truly Wireless earbuds called 'Elite 85t'. The Jabra Elite 85t will be available in Titanium Black colour on Amazon starting December 01, 2020 at Rs 18,999. Other colour variants will be available from January 2021. 

 

The Jabra Elite 85t comes with Jabra Advanced ANC. As per the company, 'Dual chipset in the earbuds deliver strong ANC capability as well as optimal sound processing'.

 

Jabra Elite 85t

 

These earbuds come with the 6-mic technology (three on each ear, two on the outside, one on the inside) for a superior calling experience. It also has a semi-open design and multiple ANC microphones which makes the ANC feature fully customizable as per user's needs. 

 

The Elite 85t by Jabra also feature wind noise protection. Microphones on the inside and outside of the earbuds are used to provide Jabra Advanced ANC, which allows for improved noise cancellation. 

 

The audio quality of these TWS earbuds rely on a 12mm driver. As per Jabra, there is enhanced comfort because of the relieving ear pressure with the earbud's semi-open design. 

 

Jabra Elite 85t_

 

According to the claims made by the company, Elite 85t provides up to 5.5 hours of listening with ANC on, which extends to 25 hours with the charging case with ANC on and 31 hours with ANC off. 

 

They are also Qi-certified, for wireless charging, and compatible with all Qi-certified chargers. 

 

The earbuds are IPX4-rated and come with a 2-year warranty against dust and water. These earbuds will also be controllable through the Jabra Sound+ App. 

 

You can use the ‘MyControls’ section to define button settings and Jabra MySound for individualized sound. The Elite 85t also work with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant 

Jabra Elite 45h on-ear headphones launched in India

boAt Airdopes 461 TWS Earbuds with up to 46h battery life launched at Rs 2999

Motorola True Wireless Headphones, Verve series Neckbands launched in India

Are Brands challeging Flipkart and Amazon with their own stores?

Latest News from Jabra

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Nokia Smart TV range launched including 75-inch 4K Ultra HD model

Wing Lifestyle launches WingElevate Neckband

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies