Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 15,999

Jabra has announced the launch of its new headphones, the Jabra Elite 75h, in India. The headphone comes with a price tag of Rs 15,999 and it will be available for purchase on online platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart Crome and Jabra authorised resellers from December 27. It comes in Titanium Black, and Gold Beige colour variants.



The Elite 75t is specifically designed to provide enhanced comfort through its optimal earbud shape and size. The earbuds have been extensively tested for secure fit, so users can be confident that the earbuds will stay put, no matter what activity they may be engaged in. The sleek design makes the Elite 75t ideal even for smaller ears, while the ergonomic shape makes them so comfortable, users can enjoy their music and calls for extended periods of time.



The Jabra Elite 75t allows you to connect to Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant, allowing you to quickly access the information you need, while Bluetooth 5.0 allows you to seamlessly connect the Elite 75t to your smartphone. The Jabra Sound+ app allows users to choose their voice assistant, customize their music profile with the equalizer, modify how much nearby noise they want to hear (HearThrough), adjust their calls experience, keep track of battery charge, and much more.



The earphones are rated for IP55 dust and water resistance. They also come with a 2-year warranty against dust and water damage. The Elite 75t will come an impressive 7.5hrs battery life with total of 28 hours with the included charging case, that can quick charge via its USB-C port.



Commenting on its launch, Amitesh Punhani, Country Marketing Manager, India & SAARC at Jabra said: Bringing continuous innovation to the forefront and to enable our customers to experience a truly wireless earbud solution, we are today introducing the Jabra Elite 75t – newest and improved addition to our award-winning Elite range. The wireless earbuds are more comfortable, compact, long-lasting and addresses the changing lifestyle needs of today’s on-the-go customers.







