itel launches IEB-32 Bluetooth Headset and IPP-51 Super Slim Powerbank

itel has launched today two products – itel Launches IEB-32 Bluetooth Headset for Rs 499 and IPP-51 10,000mAh Powerbank at Rs 949.

The ultra-slim Powerbank IPP-51 comes with 15.4mm thickness in a compact design along with LED indicators, making it very easy for users to charge their devices while on the go. itel Powerbank IPP-51 also features a twin USB port, which can fast charge two devices at once.



itel Bluetooth Headset IEB-32 gives a perfectly comfortable fit and has the excellent sound quality to elevate the audio experience anywhere. Equipped with the latest Bluetooth version V5.0, itel IEB-32 is a real treat with a powerful combination of superior sound quality, long-lasting battery life and portability making it a perfect buy for users.



Commenting on the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India, said, “Expanding on the brand positioning of ‘Make Every Moment Magical’, the latest additions to our Smart Gadgets portfolio is designed to enhance consumers’ entertainment and connectivity experience on the go. It will help them to live life uninterrupted and worry-free and will enhance their mobility experience. Keeping in mind the requirements of today’s hyper-connected generation, both the products are designed to offer convenience and seamless connectivity for the fast-paced life.”

