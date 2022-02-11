Itel launches Earbuds T1 TWS for Rs 1099

Itel has today strenghted its Smart Gadgets portfolio in India by launching a new TWS. The brand has launched Earbuds T1 TWS earbuds for Rs 1099. Itel also launched the Jukeset N53 BT wireless earphones, priced at Rs 799.

Earbuds T1 are available in pearl white colour right now. The company says that it will launch the product in many attractive colours soon. Itel is offering upto 12 months warranty on both the products.

Itel Earbuds T1

Itel Earbuds T1 TWS comes equipped with BT 5.0 connectivity. There are easy touch controls with voice assistant activation and ergonomic in-ear design.

All major operations such as play/pause music, answering and disconnecting calls and activating voice assistant can be completed in simple touch operations. They are light weight at 3.7 gms only and comfortable fit ensures zero sound leakage. In adition, they are also IPX5 water-resistant for rainy weather conditions.

The TWS delivers super bass owing to its 10.4 mm bass boost drivers. Apart from the 8-hour playback time per earbud, the powerful charging case with a big 350 mAh battery offers 40-hour standby time as well.

The Itel Jukeset N53 is a Bluetooth headset. It offers 12-hour playback time in a single charge and 300-hour standby time owing to its 150 mAh battery. It comes with pro-sports design with ergonomic collar fit. For connectivity, there is Bluetooth. Lastly, it is IPX5 waterproof certified.

Earlier, Itel launched four new Soundbars. All the four models- itel XE-SB505, itel XE-SB515, XE-SB625 WL, and XE-SB1040 WL are priced at INR 3899, INR 6499, INR 7999, and INR 10999, respectively.

All four new Soundbars are exclusively available on Amazon. itel is offering a repair warranty of 1 year on Soundbars.