itel launches four new Soundbars

itel has announced its portfolio expansion with the launch of four new Soundbars in the home audio category. All the four models- itel XE-SB505, itel XE-SB515, XE-SB625 WL, and XE-SB1040 WL are priced at INR 3899, INR 6499, INR 7999, and INR 10999, respectively.

All four new Soundbars are exclusively available on Amazon. itel is offering a repair warranty of 1 year on Soundbars.

The new itel Soundbar range comes with various features such as digital signal processing (DSP), deep bass woofers, multiple connectivity options including HDMI-ARC, FM, Bluetooth, USB and much more. In addition, all the soundbars can be controlled by a remote.

itel XE-SB505 Sound Bar: This entry-level wall-mountable soundbar delivers 35W sound output. The 12.7 cm (5) wired woofer provides bass, and the four-speaker offers enhanced audio even in compact rooms. With seamless Bluetooth, AUX and USB connectivity, it is very easy to connect the device with most phones, tablets or music devices. For music lovers, the soundbar is also equipped with FM Radio and SD Card slot.

Price: INR 3899

itel XE-SB515 Sound Bar: This model by itel delivers 80W crystal clear sound output owing to the DSP that further refines audio signals. Its 13.3 cm (5.25) wired subwoofer provides deep bass, enhancing the overall sound quality. There are multiple connectivity options such as HDMI-ARC, Bluetooth, AUX, USB, Optical Input and SD Card access. Moreover, the slim and sleek design gives it a premium look.

Price: INR 6499

itel XE-SB625 WL Sound Bar: This is a 120W Soundbar with a 16.5 cm (6.5) woofer delivering strong bass. The sound clarity is enhanced further by the DSP providing a cinematic experience. For connectivity, you get to choose between Bluetooth, HDMI-ARC, AUX, USB, SD Card, and Optical Input. It has a premium metallic finish. The device also comes with remote control, making it easy to control the Soundbars features and sound levels.

Price: INR 7999

itel XE-SB1040 WL Sound Bar: Packing 170W audio power, this device is India’s first soundbar with a 25.4 cm (10) wireless woofer. The power output is supplemented by the thumping bass of the elegantly designed subwoofer that comes in a compact side table design. With DSP, the soundbar enables a clear and rich sound output while multiple connectivity options such as H-ARC, Bluetooth, AUX, USB, SD Card and Optical Input makes it compatible with most devices.

Price: INR 10999