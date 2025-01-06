Itel A80 Launched in India: Check All Details

Itel has announced the launch of Itel A80 in India as an entry-level 4G offering, powered by a Unisoc Chipset under the hood, Android 14 Go Edition software, and much more. The company says that it will offer Itel A80 buyers a free screen replacement within 100 days of purchase.

Itel A80: Price, Availability

The Itel A80 smartphone is available at Rs 6,999 for the sole 4GB + 128GB version and is now available at retail stores across India. It can be availed in Sandstone Black, Glacier White, and Wave Blue shades.

Itel A80: Specifications

The A80 sports a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, 120Hz touch sampling rate, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the Unisoc T603 chipset, paired with 4GB RAM along with up to 8GB virtual RAM. It offers 128GB storage. It further features a 50MP Samsung primary sensor on the back, paired with an unspecified auxiliary lens.

There is an 8MP front-facing camera. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The Itel A80 packs A 5,000mAh battery unit that backs the device with support for 10W charging. The Itel A80 runs on Android 14 Go edition software. Connectivity options on the handset include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB-C charging port, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. Moreover, it is also IP54 rated for dust and water resistance.

Meanwhile, the brand is also gearing up to launch the Itel Zeno 10 later this week in India. The company has also confirmed some of the key specs of the device. The Zeno 10 will feature 4GB of RAM with an additional 8GB of virtual RAM, 64GB of inbuilt storage, and a 6.6″ HD+ IPS LCD screen with a dynamic bar.

The phone will pack an 8MP AI dual rear cameras with support for portrait mode, HDR mode, Pro mode, Panorama, Slow motion and more. There’ll be a 5MP front camera inside the notch on the front, and a 5000mAh battery with support for USB-C charging.