Itel Zeno 10 India Launch on January 9

Itel Zeno 10 India launch is all set to take place on January 9. The company has already revealed the design and key specifications of the handset, except for the Processor that would be used. It has also revealed the handset’s price range, suggesting the Zeno 10 would be an entry-level smartphone.

Itel Zeno 10 will go on sale from January 9 at 12 PM IST on Amazon India. The microsite reveals that the Itel Zeno 10 will be priced at Rs 5xxx which means it could start from Rs 5,999 or lower. Itel also showcased the design of the handset, which looks similar to previous smartphones from the brand. There are three circular cutouts with two cameras and one LED flash. The volume and power buttons reside on the right spine. The handset can be seen in dark green and purple colours.

As for the key specs, the Zeno 10 will feature 4GB of RAM with an additional 8GB of virtual RAM, 64GB of inbuilt storage, and a 6.6″ HD+ IPS LCD screen with a dynamic bar.

The phone will pack an 8MP AI dual rear cameras with support for portrait mode, HDR mode, Pro mode, Panorama, Slow motion, and more. There’ll be a 5MP front camera inside the notch on the front, and a 5000mAh battery with support for USB-C charging.

By looking at the specifications and pricing range, one could guess it will be a 4G handset. The device may employ a 4G Unisoc or MediaTek Chipset under the hood. More details about the device should be revealed once it launches on January 9.

The brand’s last launches were in Philippines, where it debuted the S25 series. The Itel S25 Ultra features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, along with Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The display on the device has a peak brightness of 1400 nits and wet touch technology support.