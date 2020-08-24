Advertisement

Is Realme Narzo 20 launching in India next month?

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 24, 2020 4:15 pm

Apart from Realme 7 series, a Realme Narzo device is also in the works
Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphones were launched in India in May this year. Now the brand is reportedly working on to bring Realme Narzo 20 as well soon.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has already teased that new Realme 7 series will be launched soon in India. Now reportedly, in addition to the Realme 7 series, the company may launch the Realme Narzo 20 also in the country.

As per tipster Mukul Sharma, apart from Realme 7 series, a Narzo device is also in the works and Realme might launch this upcoming Realme Narzo series smartphone soon. This smartphone is expected to be the Realme Narzo 20 and will likely launch in September. However, the specifications of the Narzo 20 are scarce at the moment.



Meanwhile, Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro smartphones will be successors of the Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro that were launched back in March. Realme 7 will be available in two colour options including Mist Blue and Mist White. The smartphone will be available in three memory variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage option and 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage variant. Realme 7 will be powered by MediaTek Helio G90T processor.


Realme 7 Pro will be available in Mirror Blue and Mirror Silver colour options. The smartphone will be available in two memory options - 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is said to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor.

