Is Leher the Indian alternative to Clubhouse?

Leher is being considered the Indian alternative to Clubhouse, the audio-chat room app which is gaining popularity by the day.

As Clubhouse gains popularity globally, Indian alternative called 'Leher' has emerged. Interestingly, the app supports both Live Video discussions along audio discussions. Leher has over 100,000 downloads on Google Play, along with an average rating of 4.3 stars out of 5 based on 663 reviews, at the time of publishing this article.

Clubhouse is gaining users on a global level but Leher is filled with users that are mostly Indian, meaning you won't see eminent personalities such as Elon Musk discussing something on the app. It is available on both Android and iOS, unlike Clubhouse which is only available on the latter.

How to sign up?

You can sign up on the app with the help of a Google or a Facebook account. If you don't want to use any of these, you can sign up with your phone number as it will then send you an OTP for verification. Apple users will have a 'Sign in with Apple' option instead of Google.

After setting up, you will have to enter your first and last name along with a unique username with which users will be able to find your ID. After that, it will show you a page to enter a short bio and select whether you're a professional, along with your designation and company.

A new screen will now appear from where you need to choose your interests. This will help the app tailorise your experience as per your interests.

How to use Leher?

After you are done setting up the app, it is now ready to use. On the main screen, the app shows you upcoming discussions regarding your interests which you can join at the time when it starts. These suggestions will include options from your interests, trending clubs and more.

The app lets you follow specific people and even text them. Other users can do the same with you. Leher also lets you invite people from your contacts to the app. There is also an ability to share any of the recent discussions with other people via Facebook, Twitter, or other social media platforms.

If you want to create your own topic, you will need to press the '+' button at the bottom center after which you will need to set the topic for your discussion, add discussion tags if any, add media if you want to, and then go live then and there or schedule the session at a later date or time.

The app has recently also introduced Leher clubs. A Leher Club is an exclusive space for people to belong and network over conversations. You can join a club that interests you or create one of your own but for that, you will have to wait as it's still in the early access phase. So one will have to wait for approval from the developers as the app is manually approving these club requests.