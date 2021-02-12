Advertisement

Is Leher the Indian alternative to Clubhouse?

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : February 12, 2021 7:38 pm

Latest News

Leher is being considered the Indian alternative to Clubhouse, the audio-chat room app which is gaining popularity by the day.
Advertisement

As Clubhouse gains popularity globally, Indian alternative called 'Leher' has emerged. Interestingly, the app supports both Live Video discussions along audio discussions. Leher has over 100,000 downloads on Google Play, along with an average rating of 4.3 stars out of 5 based on 663 reviews, at the time of publishing this article.

 

Clubhouse is gaining users on a global level but Leher is filled with users that are mostly Indian, meaning you won't see eminent personalities such as Elon Musk discussing something on the app. It is available on both Android and iOS, unlike Clubhouse which is only available on the latter. 

 

How to sign up? 

Advertisement

 

You can sign up on the app with the help of a Google or a Facebook account. If you don't want to use any of these, you can sign up with your phone number as it will then send you an OTP for verification. Apple users will have a 'Sign in with Apple' option instead of Google. 

 

After setting up, you will have to enter your first and last name along with a unique username with which users will be able to find your ID. After that, it will show you a page to enter a short bio and select whether you're a professional, along with your designation and company.

 

A new screen will now appear from where you need to choose your interests. This will help the app tailorise your experience as per your interests. 

 

How to use Leher? 

 

Leher screenshots

 

After you are done setting up the app, it is now ready to use. On the main screen, the app shows you upcoming discussions regarding your interests which you can join at the time when it starts. These suggestions will include options from your interests, trending clubs and more. 

 

The app lets you follow specific people and even text them. Other users can do the same with you. Leher also lets you invite people from your contacts to the app. There is also an ability to share any of the recent discussions with other people via Facebook, Twitter, or other social media platforms. 

 

Leher screenshot

 

If you want to create your own topic, you will need to press the '+' button at the bottom center after which you will need to set the topic for your discussion, add discussion tags if any, add media if you want to, and then go live then and there or schedule the session at a later date or time. 

 

The app has recently also introduced Leher clubs. A Leher Club is an exclusive space for people to belong and network over conversations. You can join a club that interests you or create one of your own but for that, you will have to wait as it's still in the early access phase. So one will have to wait for approval from the developers as the app is manually approving these club requests. 

Feature phone market in India declines: Report

Exclusive: Micromax set to launch a new smartphone soon, 5G phone expected around November

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9800 Pro Dolby Atmos Soundbar launched in India

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro launched in India: Price and specs

Microsoft in favour, Google and Facebook against paying publishers

Facebook is developing a Clubhouse competitor: Reports

Latest News from

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Facebook is developing a Clubhouse competitor: Reports

Apple launches “For All Mankind” Apple TV+ AR app

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing
Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing
Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies