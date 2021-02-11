Advertisement

Is Koo leaking sensitive user data? Does it have chinese connections?

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : February 11, 2021 3:50 pm

Latest News

As per a new report, the Koo app that is gaining a lot of momentum is allegedly leaking a lot of user data.
Advertisement

Koo has started attracting a lot of users from Twitter as celebrities have started making a switch and the app is now enjoying a surge in number of users but the app has also attracted some keen eyes as a result of which, its security is now being questioned. 

 

As per a French cybersecurity researcher Robert Baptiste, popularly known as Elliott Anderson on Twitter, the Koo app is leaking a lot of sensitive user data including email ID, phone numbers and date of birth. This is not the first time the researcher has pointed out bugs and security vulnerabilities in the tech world. 

 

 

Advertisement

For proof, the researcher has also shared screenshots on Twitter along with the caption stating, "You asked so I did it. I spent 30 min on this new Koo app. The app is leaking personal data of its users: email, dob, name, marital status, gender". Going by the screenshots, it does look like the Koo app misses out on a good level of security and is leaking user data. 

 

While giving a reply to the allegations, Koo has said, "Users enter their profile data on the app to be shared with others on the platform. That's what's displayed everywhere across the platform. While there have been false allegations of a data leak, it's just commonly called the public profile page for all users to view!” 

 

In reply to Koo's answer, Robert tweeted that its a lie as he checked this point before and it wasn't true

 

Things don't end here as Robert further shared some Whois documents for the domain kooapp.com that allegedly reveals a chinese connection. The domain details that Baptiste shared shows the history of the ownership of the domain according to which it has gone through multiple ownerships. It's latest owner is Bombinate Technologies Private Limited that came to own it only in late 2019 and is also the company behind Koo. 

 

The chinese connection however is related to small investment by Shunwei, which is a venture capital fund that  invests in startups. Talking about this Chinese investment, the company in a statement said, "Koo takes pride in being an Indian company with Indian founders and in being registered here. Recent investment in Bombinate Technologies Koo’s parent company was by Mohandas Pai of 3one4 Capital, an Indian investor". 

 

"Shunwei, a single-digit shareholder that had invested in Vokal, another start-up of ours which answers user questions in Indian languages, will be exiting fully. Bombinate is the parent company of Vokal and Koo", it added. This means that the app does have a chinese connection which is now reportedly quitting. 

Samsung rolls out One UI 3.1 update to Galaxy S20 FE

Vodafone Idea refarms 3G spectrum for 4G services across 7 cities in Uttar Pradesh

Instagram to tackle abusive DMs by deactivating accounts

WhatsApp working on log out option, suggesting multi-device support to arrive soon

Realme Narzo 30 Pro stops by at TENAA revealing key specifications

Xiaomi to unveil two new audio products in India on February 22

Latest News from

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Instagram to tackle abusive DMs by deactivating accounts

WhatsApp working on log out option, suggesting multi-device support to arrive soon

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing
Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing
Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies