Poco F4 5G launched in India, Poco X4 GT debuts globally

Poco has launched two new smartphones out of which the Poco F4 5G has been launched globally, including India while the X4 GT hasn’t been launched in India. The Poco F4 5G come with two years of warranty out of the box. It draws power from a Snapdragon 870 while the X4 GT gets a Dimensity 8100 processor.

The POCO F4 5G is available in three models in India, out of which the 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs 27,999, the 8GB + 128GB variant cost Rs 29,999 while the top-of-the-line 8GB + 256GB model carries a price tag of Rs 33,999. As a part of the introductory offer, the above RAM and storage configurations are available at Rs 23,999, Rs 25,999, and Rs 29,999, respectively including bank offers. The smartphone is offered in Nebula Green and Night Black colours. POCO is providing a 2-year warranty with the F4 5G. It will go on sale in the country starting June 27th via Flipkart.

As for the X4 GT, the device comes at €299 (approx Rs 24,600) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB costs €349 (approx Rs 28,700). It will be available in some European regions starting June 27 through different channels like Amazon, AliExpress, Lazada, Allegro, Poco store, etc.

Poco F4 5G Specifications

Poco F4 5G sports a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision support, and 1,300 nits of brightness. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The device will be powered by Snapdragon 870. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

It is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Further, there is a triple camera setup at the back. This includes a 64-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture and ultra-wide-angle optics and a 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture for macro photography. The front camera offers an F/2.4 aperture and 20-megapixels resolution.

It packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. Other features include Dual-SIM 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. The device will run on Poco UI based on Android 12. The device is IP53 water and dust resistant,has an IR blaster and sports stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-res audio certification.

Poco X4 GT Specifications

The Poco X4 GT sports a 6.6-inch LCD panel that supports a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, up to a 144Hz refresh rate, 650 nits of brightness DC Dimming, Dolby Vision, HDR10, 270Hz touch sampling rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. This smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset under the hood.

You’ll get up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone will run on Poco UI based on Android 12. At the rear, there’s a 64-megapixel f/1.89 primary camera, 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera with 8-megapixels and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 cam for macro images. The front camera delivers 20-megapixels.

This one is backed by a 5080mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Dual-SIM 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. There are stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, X-axis linear vibration motor, and more.