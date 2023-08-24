iQOO Z8 series is coming soon: What to expect?

iQOO is all set to announce its Z8 series smartphones in China on August 31 at 7 PM local time (4:30 PM IST), and ahead of the event, the brand has already confirmed the design of the smartphone as well as the processor the device will come equipped with. So here’s what you can expect from the upcoming iQOO Z8 series devices.

iQOO Z8: Design, Specs

According to a teaser shared by iQOO for its Z8 series, the iQOO Z8 will sport a glass back design with a two-tone finish, as the camera island will be more shiny than the rear panel. It will have a similar design language to its predecessor, the iQOO Z7, but the finish will differ. The rear panel will be curved while the front will be flat, with a centred hole-punch camera cutout and a relatively thicker chin. It can be seen in two colours, namely white and blue.

Photo Credit: Abhishek Yadav/X

As for the specs, the brand has confirmed that the iQOO Z8 will be powered by the Dimensity 8200 Ultra processor. Apart from this, other rumoured specifications for the device include a 6.6″ FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The chipset could be paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The device will run on Android 13 and is confirmed to have a dual-camera setup. It is expected to be a 64MP main sensor with OIS and a 2MP macro sensor. Selfies will be handled by a 16MP camera. It could draw power from a 5000mAh battery with support for 120W charging. It will have a USB-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

With a Dimensity 8200 Ultra chipset under the hood, iQOO Z8 series seems to be departing from its mid-range segment and is moving towards the premium space. All the specifications above suggest it could compete with higher-end phones but with aggressive pricing that may benefit the company.

iQOO Z8x: Design, Specs

While the design of the iQOO Z8x is still under wraps, leaks have already shed light on its specifications. It should sport a 6.64-inch flat LCD panel similar to the Z8, with a punch-hole design. The screen will support a Full HD+ resolution of 2,388 x 1,080 pixels but a lower 120Hz refresh rate in comparison with the iQOO Z8.

It may be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, which was unveiled last year in September. Further, it could have up to 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, Android 13 OS-based OriginOS 3, and a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera and 2MP macro lens. The device could have an 8MP selfie sensor. It could pack a huge 6000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

There’s no word on whether iQOO plans to bring these smartphones to India, but what has been confirmed is that the brand is going to debut the iQOO Z7 Pro in India on August 31, the same day on which the Z8 series will launch in China. The device is expected to compete with other handsets priced under Rs 25,000, with the major competitor being the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G.