IQOO Z7 Pro 5G to launch on Aug 31: Check out the details

iQOO is preparing to launch the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G in the Indian market on August 31. Recently, a dedicated microsite for the product was even spotted on Amazon.

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G Specs (Rumored)

Display & Design: Rumours suggest that the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G will have a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with curved edges. This display will support a 120Hz refresh rate, Full HD+ resolution, and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Processor & Memory: Powering the device is the expected MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, which may be paired with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM. Storage options might include 128GB or 256GB of internal space.

Battery & Charging: The smartphone is touted to come with a 4,600mAh battery and 66W fast charging support.

Operating System: It’s likely to run on the latest Android 13 OS, featuring the Funtouch OS 13 custom skin.

Camera Setup: On the imaging front, a dual-camera setup is expected with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. A 16-megapixel front-facing camera is anticipated for selfies.

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G Price expected

The iQOO Z7 Pro 5G is expected to be priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000. The company has officially not shared any information pertaining to price.

With the launch just around the corner, the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G may give consumers a one more option to explore in the mid-range segment.