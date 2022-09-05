iQOO Z6 Lite 5G launching in India on September 14

iQOO has confirmed to launch the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G, the company’s next smartphone in India on September 14. The phone will be sold exclusively via Amazon in the country.

A landing page is now already live on Amazon India, revealing the launch date. The page has confirmed some of its key features, design, and launch date. As per the Amazon listing, the smartphone will come with a waterdrop notch. At the back, there will be dual camera setup.

Further, the listing confirms that iQOO Z6 Lite 5G will support a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset. The company said that it will reveal the chipset’s name on September 7.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G Expected Specs

As per earlier reports, the phone could sport a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display that has Full HD+ resolution. It might be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone should be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It will run on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12.

The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G will have a dual rear camera unit. It could include a 50-megapixel primary with an f/1.8 lens and A 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There can be an 8MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The phone is likely to be priced under Rs 15,000.

The phone is said to be a rebrand of Vivo T1x which was launched in India in July. Additionally, the iQoo Z6 Lite could be priced roughly Rs 500 to Rs 700 less than the Vivo T1x. The Vivo T1x was priced in India at Rs 11,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 14,999.

The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G will be the fourth Z6-series phone in India. The company has already launched iQOO Z6 5G, the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G, and the iQOO Z6 44W in the country before.

Meanwhile, iQOO Z6 Pro SE is also tipped to launch soon in India. But as of now, there is no official confirmation for the same.