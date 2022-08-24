iQoo Z6 Lite 5G and Z6 Pro SE to launch soon in India: Report

iQoo will be launching iQOO Z6 and iQOO Z6x smartphones in China tomorrow i.e August 25. Now the company will also reportedly launch iQoo Z6 Lite 5G and Z6 Pro SE in India soon.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), in collaboration with PriceBaba, has shared a screenshot of smartphone’s firmware data. The two upcoming iQOO smartphones with model numbers Vivo I2205 and Vivo I2208 are found in a firmware build. These devices are listed as iQOO Z6 Pro SE and iQOO Z6 Lite 5G, respectively.

Further, the report says that the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G will launch in the second week of September. The phone is said to be a rebrand of Vivo T1x which was launched in India in July. However, the company is yet to officially announce about the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G and Z6 Pro SE.

Meanwhile, iQoo Z6 Lite 5G was also spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website with the model number I2208. It suggests that this device will be launched in India soon.

Additionally, the iQoo Z6 Lite could be priced roughly Rs 500 to Rs 700 less than the Vivo T1x. The Vivo T1x was priced in India at Rs 11,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 14,999.

Vivo T1x Specifications

The Vivo T1x features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display that has Full HD+ resolution. Further, the display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate, 90.6 percent body-to-screen ratio, and 96 percent NTSC colour gamut.

In addition, under the hod, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It runs on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12.

The Vivo T1x has a dual rear camera unit. It includes a 50-megapixel primary with an f/1.8 lens and A 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The T1x has an 8MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.