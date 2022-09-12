iQOO Z6 Lite 5G launched in India: Things you should know

iQOO has today launched the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G smartphone in India. The smartphone is the world’s first to come with Qualcomm’s recently launched Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor. Further, the phone comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, 50MP dual rear camera and a 5,000mAh battery.

Let us take a look at iQOO Z6 Lite 5G launched price, specifications, features and more details.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G: Price and availability details

The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is launched in two variants – 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,499, respectively. At this price point, the phone competes with recently launched Poco M5, the Redmi 11 Prime 5G, and more. The device will be available in stellar green and mystic night colours from September 14, exclusively on Amazon India and iQOO stores.

The launch offers include a discount of Rs 2,500 on the SBI credit card on both variants. This will effectively bring the cost down to Rs 11,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs 12,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G: Display and Design

The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate, allowing faster screen response time. It comes with a waterdrop-notch and a resolution of 2408×1080 pixels. For the design, it is packed in ultra-sleek design with solid form factor. The smartphone comes with 2.5D flat frame design along with AG matte finish (in Stellar Green colour only).

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G: Processor

The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G main highlight is the processor. It is equipped with the latest Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Mobile Platform processor with the efficiency of 6nm processor and carries an AnTuTu score of 388,486, as claimed by the company.

Further, it comes with a 4-Component Cooling System which intelligently senses the heat source and adapts the optimal cooling solution allowing prolonged gaming and movie sessions without any heating issues.

Additionally, iQOO Z6 Lite 5G also comes with the Ultra Game Mode that lets the users switch between various modes like Power Saving, Balanced, and Monster Mode, helping them customize their preferences in the form of data including CPU, GPU, memory, battery etc.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G: Storage

The phone comes in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage variants. It also features Extended RAM 2.0 that boosts the performance of a 6GB RAM to that of an 8GB RAM. The device also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 1TB).

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G: Camera

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G sports a dual rear camera setup. There is a 50MP Eye Autofocus main camera, 2MP macro camera and 8MP front camera. The 50MP Eye Autofocus main camera is designed to address the out-of-focus issues. The feature performs fast Eye Autofocus at a high refresh rate. This allows the camera to maintain a stable and clear focus on the subjects in movement, the company claims.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G: OS and Battery

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G runs Android 12 with FunTouch OS on top. It comes with a promise of two years of major updates and three years of security updates.

The device has a 5000mAh battery with 18W Fast Charge technology. This is further combined with reverse charging capabilities that allow the smartphone to act as a power bank for other smartphones that support reverse charging.

However, the company is selling the charger separately. iQOO is providing a bundled offer on the charger where users can purchase it at Rs 399 (67% discount) along with the smartphone.