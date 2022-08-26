iQOO Z6x launched with a 6000mAh battery, iQOO Z6 also debuts

iQOO has launched two new Z6 series smartphones in China including the iQOO Z6 and the iQOO Z6x. While the former is an upper mid-range smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 778G+, the Z6x comes below it with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor under the hood.

The iQOO Z6x comes in three variants out of which the 6GB RAM + 128GB trim comes at CNY 1,199 (approx Rs 14,000), 8GB RAM + 128GB model at CNY 1,399 (approx Rs 16,500), and the top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB configuration at CNY 1,599 (approx Rs 19,000). The smartphone is offered in Blue Ice, Black Mirror, and Blazing Orange colour options.

The iQOO Z6 is available in three configuration options — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, priced at CNY 1,699 (approx Rs 20,000), CNY 1,899 (approx Rs 22,000), and CNY 2,099 (approx Rs 25,000), respectively. The device comes in Golden Orage, Ink Jade, and Star Sea Blue colours.

iQOO Z6x Specifications

The iQOO Z6x sports a 6.58-inch IPS LCD full HD+ display with 1080 × 2408 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the display panel has peak brightness levels of 400 nits. It is powered by the an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset coupled with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage.

The phone comes equipped with a dual camera setup. It comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and PDAF and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

In addition, there’s an 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies. The phone packs a 6000mAh battery that has 44W fast charging support. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well.

Moreover, the phone supports dual-SIM, 5G, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

iQOO Z6 Specifications

The iQOO Z6 is loaded with a 6.64-inch LCD display that has a Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2388 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ processor along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

In terms of cameras, it comes with a triple-camera setup at the back panel. There is a 64-megapixel sensor with f/1.79 aperture, an 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Furthermore, the iQOO Z6 has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with f/2.0 aperture for selfies.

The iQOO Z6 is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 80W fast charging. Moreover, for security, it sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition support. iQOO Z6 runs on Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean. The connectivity front supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.