iQOO Z6 5G India launch teased, specifications leaked

iQOO seems to be gearing expand its product portfolio in India with the launch of a new Z series device, called the iQOO Z6. The iQOO Z6 will succeed the iQOO Z5 from last year and while the launch confirmation comes from the Vivo sub-brand, the specifications of the same have also been tipped alongside the price segment the device could launch in.

iQOO Z6 5G Specifications (Rumoured)

The iQOO Z6 5G now has a dedicated webpage on iQOO India’s website along with the coming soon tag, which suggests the imminent launch of the device. The webpage also confirms the rear design of the iQOO Z6 and a triple rear camera setup as well. Further, the device specifications have been tipped by Mukul Sharma on Twitter. As per him, iQOO Z6 5G will be the fastest 5G smartphone in the Rs 15,000 segment in India.

The iQOO Z6 5G could come with a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood, which is the same processor used by Vivo in its Vivo T1 5G smartphone and by Realme in the Realme 9 Pro. Further, it will sport a 120Hz full-HD display and could come with 8GB of RAM that could support expansion up to 4GB of Virtual RAM. Lastly, the device will have a 5-layer Liquid Cooling system to prevent the device from heating.

Last month, tipster Paras Guglani claimed that the smartphone will have a 6.58-inch AMOLED panel and could come in two variants such as 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The device may come in Black and Blue colour options.

As of now, there has been no confirmation by the brand regarding the specifications of the iQOO Z6 5G. Moreover, an exact launch date is yet to be revealed by the brand. Recently, in an interview with The Mobile Indian, iQOO CEO Nipun Marya claimed that customer experience is essential to the brand, and if it can provide a good experience in mobiles in the Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 price range, it will enter the segment.