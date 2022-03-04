We are not focused on just one price segment: Nipun Marya, CEO, iQoo

Vivo’s sub-brand, iQOO has recently announced the appointment of Nipun Marya as Chief Executive Officer for iQOO India. Before taking the new role, he served as Director, Brand Strategy for Vivo India.

In an interview with The Mobile Indian, Marya spoke about what consumers can expect from Iqoo in 2022. In addition, he talked about device portfolio, updates and more. Here are excerpts from the video interview we did.

In 2019, when Vivo launched iQoo, it was conveyed that Iqoo would be an independent company, but it has not been announced that it will remain a sub-brand of Vivo. Why is it so?

Nipun: We always strived to offer an experience that is one notch above the rest. Even today, that is part of our DNA, and we are continuing with it. We know customers cannot compromise on a good gaming experience, battery charging speed and fast performance, and we are offering that to our customers.

Can you take on OnePlus?

Nipun: We at iQoo know that there are a set of customers who are love technology they are updated about all the latest developments. They are those people to whom everyone requests any help related to tech. They are our first set of customers, and I am indeed very sure that the experience they enjoy on our smartphones is better than any what is provided by any other brand.

Do you plan to launch smartphones in the budget category?

Customer experience is essential to us, and if we can provide a good experience in Mobiles in the Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 price segment, we will do it.

With the iQoo 9 series, you have ventured into the Rs 40,000 plus segment. Do you plan to focus on this segment only for the time being?

We are looking at launching devices in all the price segments and not focusing on just one price segment. Successors of iQoo Z3 and Z5 will be launched soon.

