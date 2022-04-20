HomeNewsiQOO Z6 4G could launch on April 27 in India

iQOO Z6 4G could launch on April 27 in India

iQOO Z6 4G is now being said to arrive alongside the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G on April 27.

By Abhishek Malhotra
iQoo Z6

Highlights

  • iQOO Z6 4G could launch soon in India
  • iQOO Z6 4G could pack a 5000mAh battery
  • iQOO Z6 4G could have 44W flash charging support

iQOO is said to be working on the Z6 4G smartphone which could be unveiled on April 27, alongside the iQOO Z6 Pro. The Z6 4G will be a toned-down version of the Z6 5G that was launched in March in India. Apart from the specifications, the price of the iQOO Z6 has also been tipped which hints toward the device being a mid-ranger.

A report from Passionate Geekz suggests that the iQOO Z6 will launch on April 27 alongside the Z6 Pro 5G smartphone. The handset is expected to be priced at Rs 14,999 in the country. It should be available in three RAM options namely 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB, and a single storage option – 128GB. It is said to debut in Black and Blue colour options as well. The leak suggests that the iQoo Z6 will go on sale in the country beginning May 4.

iQOO Z6 4G Specifications (Rumoured)

iQoo Z6 4G will feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED (2,400×1,080pixels) display with a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. It should be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. The device should run on Android 12 based on FunTouch OS 12. It should come with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

For optics, the iQOO Z6 will have a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel AI primary sensor, paired with a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, the phone is expected to sport a 15-megapixel sensor at the front. The 4G variant of iQOO Z6 should have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and also a face unlock feature for security.

Connectivity options on the phone might include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The Z6 4G is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W flash charging.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleRedmi 10A, Redmi 10 Power launched in India, price starts at Rs 8,499
Next articleRussian may use Bitcoin Mining to avoid Sanctions: IMF
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2022 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.