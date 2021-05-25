Advertisement

iQOO Z series tipped to launch in India in mid-June

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 25, 2021 11:26 am

Latest News

The first device in the Z series will be Amazon exclusive in India.
iQOO 7 series was launched in India last month, now the company is said to be launching iQOO Z series in the country as well.

 

As per a leak by tipster Mukul Sharma aka @StuffListings iQOO Z-series smartphone will be launched in India sometime in mid-June. Further, the tipster also reveals that the first device in the Z series will be Amazon exclusive in India.

His tweet reads “I can now confirm that iQOO is indeed bringing its Z “series” in India. The first device in the lineup is right around the corner, will launch in mid-June and will be an Amazon Special device. Feel free to retweet.”

 

We expect iQOO Z3 5G to launch in India which was launched in China this March. The phone was even listed on Indian IMEI database earlier this month suggesting an imminent launch.

 

iQOO Z3 5G specifications

 

The iQOO Z3 5G is loaded with a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio, a refresh rate of 90Hz, 180Hz touch sampling rate and HDR10+. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 768G processor with up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It lacks support for external storage.

 

It comes with a triple-camera setup at the back panel with a combination of a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture


On the software front, iQoo Z3 runs iQOO UI 1.0 based on Android 11. The iQOO Z3 5G is loaded with a 4400mAh battery and it comes with 55W fast charging. For security, it sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition support.


On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Tags: iQOO

 

