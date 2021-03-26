Advertisement

iQOO Z3 5G announced with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 768G, 64MP triple rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 26, 2021 1:40 pm

iQOO Z3 5G comes with “five-layer liquid cooling” system for smooth gaming that reduces the temperature by 10 degrees.
iQOO has silently announced a new 5G smartphone known as the iQOO Z3 in China. The phone comes loaded with 120Hz refresh rate display, Snapdragon 768G chipset, triple rear cameras and a 4400 mAh battery with 55W fast charging.

 

iQOO Z3 5G Price

 

The iQOO Z3 5G is priced at 1699 yuan (Rs. 18,805 approx.) for 6GB + 128GB, 1799 yuan (Rs. 19,915 approx.) for 8GB + 128GB and the top-end 8GB + 256GB version is priced at 1999 yuan (US$ 305 / Rs. 22,130 approx.). It comes in Deep Black, Nebula and Cloud Blue colours

iQOO Z3 5G specifications

 

The iQOO Z3 5G is loaded with a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio, a refresh rate of 90Hz, 180Hz touch sampling rate and HDR10+. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 768G processor with up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It lacks support for external storage.

 

The device comes with “five-layer liquid cooling” system for smooth gaming that reduces the temperature by 10 degrees. It also comes with a 4D haptic feedback system as well.


In terms of cameras, it comes with a triple-camera setup at the back panel with a combination of a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture


The iQOO Z3 5G is loaded with a 4400mAh battery and it comes with 55W fast charging. For security, it sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition support.


On the software front, iQoo Z3 runs iQOO UI 1.0 based on Android 11. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm audio jack.

