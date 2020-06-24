iQOO Z1x leaked key specifications reveal 120Hz refresh rate, 5000mAh battery

iQOO Z1x will come with a 6.57-inch LCD display and a waterdrop notch.

iQOO Z1x is said to be launched this month. Now ahead of its expected launch, the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone have leaked online.



As per the leaked specs by a tipster from China, the iQOO Z1x will come with a 6.57-inch LCD display and a waterdrop notch. The display will come with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.





Under the hood, the iQOO Z1x will be powered with Snapdragon 765G processor. The phone is said to arrive with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. On the battery front, there will be a 5,000mAh battery which is said to come with a 33W rapid charger.



As per rumours, the upcoming iQOO Z1x will come with a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera. The other sensors are not known at the moment. It is also said to run on Android 10 operating system.





To recall, Vivo’s iQOO brand recently launched iQoo Z1 5G smartphone in China. iQOO Z1x will be a 5G smartphone and is said to be priced lower than the iQOO Z1 5G. The iQOO Z1 5G is priced at 2198 Yuan (Rs 23,500 approx.) for the 6GB + 128GB version, 2498 yuan (Rs 26,600 approx.) for the 8GB + 128GB version and the top version with 8GB + 256GB is priced at 2798 Yuan (Rs 29,820 approx.).

