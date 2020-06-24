Advertisement

iQOO Z1x leaked key specifications reveal 120Hz refresh rate, 5000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 24, 2020 1:38 pm

Latest News

iQOO Z1x will come with a 6.57-inch LCD display and a waterdrop notch.
Advertisement

iQOO Z1x is said to be launched this month. Now ahead of its expected launch, the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone have leaked online.

As per the leaked specs by a tipster from China, the iQOO Z1x will come with a 6.57-inch LCD display and a waterdrop notch. The display will come with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

iQOO Z1x

Under the hood, the iQOO Z1x will be powered with Snapdragon 765G processor. The phone is said to arrive with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. On the battery front, there will be a 5,000mAh battery which is said to come with a 33W rapid charger.

As per rumours, the upcoming iQOO Z1x will come with a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera. The other sensors are not known at the moment. It is also said to run on Android 10 operating system.

To recall, Vivo’s iQOO brand recently launched iQoo Z1 5G smartphone in China. iQOO Z1x will be a 5G smartphone and is said to be priced lower than the iQOO Z1 5G. The iQOO Z1 5G is priced at 2198 Yuan (Rs 23,500 approx.) for the 6GB + 128GB version, 2498 yuan (Rs 26,600 approx.) for the 8GB + 128GB version and the top version with 8GB + 256GB is priced at 2798 Yuan (Rs 29,820 approx.).

Advertisement

iQOO Z1 with Mediatek Dimensity 1000+ chipset to launch on May 19

iQoo Z1 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, 48MP triple rear cameras

iQOO 3 price slashed for a limited period of time in India, now starts at Rs 31,990

iQOO Z1x to reportedly launch this month with Snapdragon 765G SoC

Latest News from iQOO

You might like this

Tags: iQOO Z1x iQOO Z1x launch iQOO Z1x specs iQOO Z1x price iQOO Z1x leaks iQOO smartphones

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vodafone Idea offering up to 5GB extra data with select prepaid plans

Realme C11 confirmed to launch on June 30

Redmi 9 announced with 6.53-inch FHD+ display, 6GB+128GB variant, 5020mAh battery

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Bharat Browser Launched, Jio Rs 222 plan, BSNL Rs777, Asus Rog Phone 3 and more

Bharat Browser Launched, Jio Rs 222 plan, BSNL Rs777, Asus Rog Phone 3 and more
Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more

Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more
News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more

News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more
Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more

Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more
Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD

Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD
BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more

BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies